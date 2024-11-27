Comer Announces Hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Census Bureau

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced an upcoming hearing titled, “Oversight of the U.S. Census Bureau.” The hearing will examine the Census Bureau’s activities, including preparations for the 2030 decennial census, and review the Census Bureau’s 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey (PES), which revealed statistically significant miscounts in the 2020 census in 14 states. These miscounts likely skewed the apportionment of representation in the House of Representatives and allocation of electoral college votes among states.

“The Census Bureau’s review of the 2020 census revealed substantial miscounts and discrepancies tending to benefit Democrat-run states. Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight of these massive errors to ensure they are not repeated in the 2030 census. Additionally, current integrity issues with the census must be addressed. The Biden-Harris Administration facilitated the worst border crisis in American history, allowing millions of illegal aliens to enter and reside in our country unlawfully. To ensure only U.S. citizens are counted for the apportionment of congressional seats and electoral college votes, Congress must pass the Equal Representation Act to add a straightforward citizenship question to the Census. We look forward to hearing Director Santos’ testimony and ensuring the Census Bureau takes the necessary steps to deliver a fair and accurate 2030 census,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Census Bureau”

DATE: Thursday, December 5, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC 210

WITNESS:

The Honorable Robert L. Santos

Director

U.S. Census Bureau

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.