Traffic Advisory for November 27, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Jolly Jaunt 5K - Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Jolly Jaunt 5K Road Race takes place in the Back Bay Area. This annual event benefits the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. Participants will gather in the Parade Ground Area of Boston Common and just before the start of the race, will be directed to Charles Street, from Charles Street the route proceeds southerly to Boylston Street to Arlington Street to Commonwealth Avenue westbound, turning around at Charlesgate West, to Commonwealth Avenue eastbound, to Arlington Street to Boylston Street and ending on Charles Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 6:00 AM to Noon on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue outbound to Boylston Street.

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll, December 1 & 8, 2024 (Rain Date: December 15)

The City of Boston will transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian-only holiday destination.

The street will become car-free to allow shoppers and diners to use the entire street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

Parking will be restricted at the following locations:

Newbury Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 5, 2024

The annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will occur along Charles Street o from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This event will close Charles Street to through traffic and eliminate parking on the street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on the following streets:

Charles Street, Both sides, from Cambridge Street (Charles Circle) to Beacon Street.

Lighting of the Tree at Boston Common - Thursday, December 5, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place for the tree lighting ceremony on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Common, side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side), from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

CITYWIDE

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday & Sunday, December 7 & 8, 2024

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held this weekend in the city. Parking restrictions will be in effect in front of each of these neighborhood Christmas Tree Lighting locations. The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall

Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

STAGING AREA (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY)

Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

SATURDAY STOPS

West Roxbury – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Centre Street, West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street

Hastings Street, South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street

Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Wolcott Square, Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.

Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00AM to 3:00PM

Blue Hill Avenue, East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street

Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – 1 PM to 5:00 PM

Perkins Street, Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – 1 PM to 5:00 PM

Centre Street, Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street

Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Huntington Ave, North side (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road

Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue

Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Warren Street, Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street

Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Washington Street, West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street

Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue

Faneuil Street Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street

SUNDAY STOPS

Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street

Washington Street, East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street)

Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Adams Street, West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.

Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

East Broadway, Northside (park side) from N Street to M Street

South side, from N Street to #811 East Broadway

Chinatown – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Harrison Avenue Extension, Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street

North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Hanover Street, Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street

Winthrop Square / Charlestown - 3:00PM to 7:00PM

Adams Street, Both sides, Winthrop Street to Common Street

Common Street, Both sides, Adams Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to Common Street

Maverick Square / East Boston - 4:00PM to 8:00PM

Maverick Square, West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island

Henry Street, Both sides from Maverick Square to Paris Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides from Paris Street to Maverick Square

NORTH END

North End Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Annual Christmas Parade Celebration will be taking place in the North End. Part of the celebration involves “Santa” arriving by helicopter. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place Sunday 8AM to 4PM on the following streets:

Atlantic Avenue, East side (water side), from Commercial Wharf to Commercial Street

Commercial Street, East side (water side), from Atlantic Avenue to Fleet Street

Make way for Santa as he takes the following route through the North End: Christopher Columbus Park and will go down Atlantic Ave to North Street and continue left on Lewis Street it will then turn right on Commercial St. then right on Richmond St., up Richmond and the parade will stop in front of the Nursing Home and it will continue to cross over Hanover Street to Parmenter St., it will go right on to Salem and take a right on to Charter St., then a right on to Hanover St. and continue on Hanover St. to Cross St. where it will take a right, it will then take a right on to Endicott St. and take a right at Keaney Square and another right on to Prince St at the end of Prince St it will take a left on to Hanover St and then another left at the end of Hanover St. onto Commercial St.

SEAPORT

Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way – Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Greg Hill Foundation Jingle All the Way 5K will be run in the Seaport District. Parking restrictions will be in place from 12:00 AM to 1:00 PM on the following streets:

Seaport Boulevard, North side, Fan Pier Boulevard to B Street.

Fan Pier Boulevard, East side, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Pier 4 Boulevard, Both sides, Seaport Boulevard to Northern Avenue.

Northern Avenue, South side, Fan Pier Boulevard to Pier 4 Boulevard.

WEST END

Boston Bruins Fan Fest– Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Boston Bruins will host a Fan Fest event on Canal Street to celebrate their centennial game. Ahead of the game from 11 AM to 2 PM fans will have the chance to participate in interactive hockey activities and games, explore Hockey Hall of Fame displays, participate in photo stations, and enjoy music and entertainment.

Parking restrictions and street closure will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM on the following street:

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.