New report and dashboard show Climate Commitment Act investments

OLYMPIA –

A new annual report and online dashboard show how Climate Commitment Act (CCA) revenue was spent on projects ranging from wildfire resiliency and salmon habitat restoration to pedestrian and biking infrastructure, energy bill assistance, and new clean energy sources.

“The Climate Commitment Act is among our most important policies for reducing carbon pollution. We’re putting funding to work in every corner of our state, and we want to make it easy to see how these new projects and programs are benefiting schools, neighborhoods and communities. Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians have already experienced direct benefits from the CCA, and we’re just getting started,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

The report shows how 37 state agencies invested nearly $500 million of CCA revenue in projects across the state between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. It also details the environmental, economic, public health, and community benefits associated with each project. The dashboard includes the data in the report, as well as data from previous reports.

“We’re creating a transparent record of how Climate Commitment Act dollars are being spent,” said Ecology Director Laura Watson. “We’re excited to continue with this work year after year so people can see the benefits provided by this transformative policy.”

Nearly $300 million, or 61% of the total spending, benefitted vulnerable populations in overburdened communities, surpassing the law’s required minimum of 35%. Funded projects and programs are expected to reduce the equivalent of 335,171 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Many of these projects also generate other environmental, economic, public health, and community benefits that align with the intent of the law.

State agencies have until June 30, 2025, to spend the full amounts appropriated to them for the 2023-2025 Biennium.