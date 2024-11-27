First Federal Savings Bank Announces New Leadership Appointments

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank is pleased to announce the election of Sharon Walker as Chairwoman of the Board and the reelection of Kenan Schultheis as Vice Chairman, effective following their official appointments at the November Board Meeting.

Sharon Walker joined the Board in July of 2022. She is Founder and President of The Long View Group, LLC, a finance and strategy consulting firm. Her leadership, vision, and commitment to First Federal Savings Bank’s values has been instrumental in driving the bank’s growth and strengthening its position in the community.

Kenan Schultheis joined the board in April of 2021. He is the Secretary Treasurer and Vice President of Schultheis Insurance in Evansville, Indiana. His role as Vice Chairman further enhances the Board’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and personalized banking solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Sharon Walker and Kenan Schultheis in these key leadership positions,” said Mike Head, President and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank. “Their combined experience and dedication will ensure that First Federal Savings Bank continues to provide exceptional service to our customers and communities.”

First Federal Savings Bank remains committed to its mission of delivering innovative and personalized banking solutions, developing lasting and personal relationships, and contributing to the economic prosperity of the communities they proudly serve.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

Gabbie Wilson +18124928639

