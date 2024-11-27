Teen Entrepreneur Rolls Out Financial Literacy Curriculum for Kids and Teens

Alessandro Concas, 15, is an accomplished author, “kid-preneur” and son of renowned pianist, composer, educator and innovator Oksana Kolesnikova.

LOS ANGELES, California, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMG, Inc. and Oksana Enrichment Programs are excited to announce a new endeavor that will lead and empower the next generation to care about their financial future. Spearheaded by the teenage son of OMG, Inc, and Oksana Enrichment Programs founders, 15-year-old Alessandro Concas has designed a financial literacy curriculum that will teach children and teens about money management, fiscal responsibility and entrepreneurship in a dynamic, fun and inclusive way.







Alessandro Concas

“There is a gap in financial education, and I’ve seen it with my own friends and young people my age,” said Concas. “Most kids don’t have a clue about finances in general and we’re going to change that.”

The need for this type of programming is in the data. Right now only about half of Americans are considered “financially literate.” In fact, research by Payroll.org found that 78% of Americans say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck while a survey by AARP shows that 20% of those over 50 have no retirement savings, and 61% are concerned they haven’t saved enough for retirement.

“We feel that everyone deserves to learn how money works, especially in times like these when many people wish they were more financially grounded,” said OMG Co-Founder Oksana Kolesnikova. “The simple times we explore in this new program will arm kids and teens with money management skills and the confidence to master money before it masters them.”

Some of the topics include What is Money?, Spending/Allowance Plans, Budgeting, Saving and Investing, What is a Stock, How Credit and Debt Work, Charity Donations, Cost of College, Thinking Big/Goal-Setting and many more.

Alessandro is available to talk more about the need for this innovative curriculum, as well as share his own experience as a young entrepreneur.

About Alessandro Concas

Alessandro Concas is a dynamic teenage entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker with a passion for inspiring young people to pursue ambition goals and meaningful projects. At just 14 years old, Alessandro founded EterniCat, LLC and speaks nationwide, motivating students to take concrete steps toward their dreams. Though he is only 15 years old, Alessandro connects with audiences, shares real-world insights and practices visionary thinking.

About Oksana Enrichment Programs

Successfully established in countless school districts and municipalities, Oksana Enrichment Programs is a one-stop-shop solution for scholastic enrichment. They offer families professional educational services with an emphasis on music, foreign languages, K-12 academic tutoring, animation, chess, acting, fitness, coding, fine arts, and more.

