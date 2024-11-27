YourUpdate TV speaks with Norwegian Cruise Line About Top Black Friday Travel Deals and How to Start Planning Your Next Vacation

Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, Teams Up with Norwegian Cruise Line and D S Simon Media to Discuss Black Friday Cruise Deals and Why Cruising is the Best Value for Your Vacation Dollar

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday deals already kicking off, now is the best time to get a jump start on your vacation planning for 2025. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) just launched its Black Friday promotion, offering travelers 50% off all cruises plus NCL’s new ‘More At SeaTM′ package, which includes unlimited open bar, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi powered by Starlink’s high-speed internet access, so time spent on the ship is just as exciting as exploring bucket-list destinations. Recently, Travel Expert and Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line and D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss Black Friday travel deals, top destinations for 2025 and why you should consider a cruise for your next vacation.

Cruising continues to provide the best value for your vacation dollar, offering accommodations, meals, and entertainment all included in one package. With the ability wake up in a new destination nearly every day, along with the convenience of only needing to unpack once, NCL offers guests the opportunity to see more, do more, and enjoy more while sailing to 450 destinations around the globe.

The onboard experience, which includes exclusive industry-leading attractions like the only racetracks at sea, is enhanced by NCL’s new ‘More At SeaTM′ package, which provides over $2,000* of even more added value with newly enhanced offerings including a new beverage package that features 45% more beverage brands across all categories, with over 100 specialty cocktails to choose from; the ability to dine in more specialty restaurants; faster Wi-Fi powered by Starlink with more minutes available to all guests in the stateroom; shore excursion credits and free airfare for the second guest along with third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings.

From Europe’s iconic cities to Alaska’s awe-inspiring landscapes, NCL has endless options for guests to experience more of what they love on their vacation. In 2025, NCL will have 11 ships sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Greek Isles, offering an average of 10 hours in each port, and providing guests with a more immersive European vacation. Next summer, NCL’s Alaska season will also feature a variety of ships and itineraries, delivering guests more choices of embarkation ports, accommodation categories and onboard activities for everyone.

With NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, debuting in 2025, travelers can experience groundbreaking attractions like the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. Plus, with 17 restaurants, 18 bars and lounges, luxurious spa offerings and immersive entertainment, there is something for everyone.

For those looking for a last-minute holiday escape, NCL also offers fantastic deals on shorter voyages, including Caribbean cruises from New Orleans and shorter three- to five-day Bahamas sailings from Miami. These itineraries provide the perfect opportunity for travelers to warm up this winter with a quick tropical getaway.

For more information or to book your next cruise, visit NCL.com.

* More At Sea package value amount varies per sailing. The $2,000 value is based on a 7-day cruise.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line.

About Colleen McDaniel

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world’s largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe’s rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. She’s regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world’s largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers -- from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world's largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to ‘Experience More at Sea’ by providing them with more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on their vacation. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4be4df6-ce8e-4800-9afb-cc302839cae3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.