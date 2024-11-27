Biogas Market Set to Grow at a Promising CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034, Reaching USD 93,679.9 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global Biogas Market is projected to grow from USD 43,052.7 million in 2024 to USD 93,679.9 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.1%, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy and waste management solutions. Key growth areas include electricity generation, transportation, and integration with circular economy models.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biogas market is gaining traction globally as a sustainable and renewable energy source. Valued at USD 43,052.7 million in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the assessment period, reaching USD 93,679.9 million by 2034. This growth is primarily fueled by rising energy demands, the need for effective waste management, and increasing investments in renewable energy technologies.

Biogas, produced through anaerobic digestion of organic waste, is becoming a preferred energy solution due to its environmental benefits and economic potential. Its applications span electricity generation, heating, and vehicle fuel, with growing use in industries and residential setups globally.

Demand Analysis

Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources due to environmental regulations.

due to environmental regulations. Rising global energy consumption prompting investments in alternative energy solutions .

. Accelerated demand for biogas as vehicle fuel due to its low carbon emissions.

due to its low carbon emissions. The push for circular economy initiatives , emphasizing resource efficiency.

, emphasizing resource efficiency. Advancements in biogas upgrading technologies enhance production efficiency.



"The biogas market is experiencing exponential growth due to the dual benefits of energy generation and waste management. Government incentives and private investments in renewable energy projects are expected to drive market expansion further over the next decade," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Biogas Market Study

The biogas market size will grow from USD 43,052.7 million in 2024 to USD 93,679.9 million in 2034.

will grow from USD 43,052.7 million in 2024 to USD 93,679.9 million in 2034. Anticipated CAGR during the forecast period: 8.1% .

during the forecast period: . Y-o-Y growth rate is projected at 7.8% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Electricity generation is the largest application segment, driven by the transition to renewable energy sources.

is the largest application segment, driven by the transition to renewable energy sources. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, led by increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, led by increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Waste management initiatives and favorable policies in Europe make it the largest revenue-contributing region.





Biogas Market Trends and Restraints Assessment

Trends

Government Policies and Incentives: Subsidies, tax benefits, and funding for renewable energy projects are propelling biogas market growth. Technological Advancements: Innovations in anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading technologies are improving production efficiency and reducing costs. Growing Adoption in Transportation: The use of compressed biogas (CBG) as an alternative fuel for vehicles is gaining momentum. Integration with Circular Economy Models: Companies are integrating biogas solutions with waste management practices, enhancing sustainability.

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs: Setting up biogas plants requires significant capital expenditure, which can deter small-scale businesses. Infrastructure Challenges: Limited infrastructure for biogas storage and distribution in developing regions hampers market penetration. Feedstock Supply Concerns: Dependence on consistent feedstock supply poses challenges for continuous biogas production.



Competitive Landscape in the Biogas Market

The biogas market is highly competitive, with established players focusing on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to maintain their positions. Key companies include:

BP p.l.c.

Shell

Engie

Veolia

TotalEnergies

Scandinavian Biogas

Green Elephant

LMS Energy

Future Biogas Ltd.

Bharat Biogas Energy Limited (BBEL)

Morrow Renewables

Eni S.p.A.

GRTgaz

Asia Biogas (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

GENeco

VNG AG

PlanET Biogas Group

Biocore Environmental Limited

Bio Capital

GAIL Gas Limited

These players are leveraging innovations in anaerobic digestion and gas upgrading systems to optimize biogas yield and efficiency. Collaborations with government bodies and investments in R&D are also key growth strategies.

Recent Developments

November 2023: ENGIE SA partnered with a European government to develop a large-scale biogas plant, emphasizing renewable energy production. August 2023: EnviTec Biogas AG introduced a new modular biogas upgrading system, improving scalability and efficiency for small-scale plants. June 2023: Air Liquide announced its investment in a biogas plant in India to support local renewable energy initiatives. January 2023: PlanET Biogas Global GmbH launched an advanced feedstock management solution to ensure consistent biogas production.

Biogas Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis

Region 2024 Market Size (USD Million) 2034 Market Size (USD Million) CAGR (2024-2034) North America 10,275.3 22,150.5 8.1% Europe 15,803.7 30,845.2 7.5% Asia Pacific 9,867.1 25,863.7 9.5% Latin America 4,123.5 8,342.8 7.0% Middle East & Africa 2,983.1 6,477.7 8.2%

Key Segments of Market Report

By Feedstock Type:

Feedstock type is segmented into crops, food waste, wastewater sludge/industrial waste, and livestock waste.

By Application:

Power generation, co-generation, heat in building, upgraded to biome thane, and others (vehicle fuel, generation of co2, cooking gas) are the applications.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Translation -

Le marché du biogaz gagne du terrain à l'échelle mondiale en tant que source d'énergie durable et renouvelable. Évalué à 43 052,7 millions USD en 2024 , le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 8,1 % au cours de la période d'évaluation, pour atteindre 93 679,9 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette croissance est principalement alimentée par la hausse de la demande énergétique, le besoin d'une gestion efficace des déchets et l'augmentation des investissements dans les technologies des énergies renouvelables.

Le biogaz, produit par digestion anaérobie de déchets organiques, devient une solution énergétique privilégiée en raison de ses avantages environnementaux et de son potentiel économique. Ses applications couvrent la production d'électricité, le chauffage et le carburant pour véhicules, avec une utilisation croissante dans les industries et les installations résidentielles du monde entier.

Analyse de la demande

Adoption croissante de sources d’énergie renouvelables en raison des réglementations environnementales.

en raison des réglementations environnementales. L’augmentation de la consommation mondiale d’énergie incite à investir dans des solutions énergétiques alternatives .

. Demande accélérée de biogaz comme carburant pour véhicules en raison de ses faibles émissions de carbone.

en raison de ses faibles émissions de carbone. La promotion d’ initiatives d’économie circulaire , mettant l’accent sur l’efficacité des ressources.

, mettant l’accent sur l’efficacité des ressources. Progrès dans les technologies de valorisation du biogaz améliorant l’efficacité de la production.



« Le marché du biogaz connaît une croissance exponentielle en raison du double avantage de la production d'énergie et de la gestion des déchets. Les incitations gouvernementales et les investissements privés dans les projets d'énergie renouvelable devraient stimuler davantage l'expansion du marché au cours de la prochaine décennie », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché sur le biogaz

La taille du marché du biogaz passera de 43 052,7 millions USD en 2024 à 93 679,9 millions USD en 2034.

passera de 43 052,7 millions USD en 2024 à 93 679,9 millions USD en 2034. TCAC anticipé pendant la période de prévision : 8,1 % .

anticipé pendant la période de prévision : . Taux de croissance annuel prévu à 7,8 % sur la période de prévision.

sur la période de prévision. La production d’électricité est le segment d’application le plus important, stimulé par la transition vers des sources d’énergie renouvelables.

est le segment d’application le plus important, stimulé par la transition vers des sources d’énergie renouvelables. L’Asie-Pacifique apparaît comme le marché régional connaissant la croissance la plus rapide, grâce à des investissements croissants dans les infrastructures d’énergie renouvelable.

apparaît comme le marché régional connaissant la croissance la plus rapide, grâce à des investissements croissants dans les infrastructures d’énergie renouvelable. Les initiatives de gestion des déchets et les politiques favorables en Europe en font la région qui génère le plus de revenus.

Évaluation des tendances et des contraintes du marché du biogaz

Tendances

Politiques et incitations gouvernementales : Les subventions, les avantages fiscaux et le financement des projets d’énergie renouvelable stimulent la croissance du marché du biogaz. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les technologies de digestion anaérobie et de valorisation du biogaz améliorent l’efficacité de la production et réduisent les coûts. Adoption croissante dans les transports : l’utilisation du biogaz comprimé (CBG) comme carburant alternatif pour les véhicules prend de l’ampleur. Intégration aux modèles d’économie circulaire : les entreprises intègrent des solutions de biogaz aux pratiques de gestion des déchets, améliorant ainsi la durabilité.

Restrictions

Coûts d’investissement initiaux élevés : la mise en place d’usines de biogaz nécessite des dépenses d’investissement importantes, ce qui peut décourager les petites entreprises. Défis en matière d’infrastructures : les infrastructures limitées pour le stockage et la distribution du biogaz dans les régions en développement entravent la pénétration du marché. Préoccupations relatives à l’approvisionnement en matières premières : La dépendance à un approvisionnement constant en matières premières pose des défis pour la production continue de biogaz .



Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché du biogaz

Le marché du biogaz est très concurrentiel, les acteurs établis se concentrant sur les avancées technologiques, les partenariats stratégiques et l'expansion géographique pour maintenir leurs positions. Les principales entreprises sont les suivantes :

BP SA

Coquille

Engie

Véolia

TotalEnergies

Biogaz scandinave

L'éléphant vert

LMS Énergie

Future Biogaz Ltée.

Bharat Biogas Energy Limited (BBEL)

Les énergies renouvelables de Morrow

Eni SpA

GRTgaz

Asia Biogas (Thaïlande) Co. Ltd.

GENéco

VNG AG

Groupe Biogaz PlanET

Biocore Environnement Limitée

Capitale Bio

GAIL Gaz Limitée

Ces acteurs s’appuient sur des innovations dans les systèmes de digestion anaérobie et de valorisation du gaz pour optimiser le rendement et l’efficacité du biogaz. Les collaborations avec les organismes gouvernementaux et les investissements en R&D constituent également des stratégies de croissance clés.

Développements récents

Novembre 2023 : ENGIE SA s'associe à un gouvernement européen pour développer une usine de biogaz à grande échelle, mettant l'accent sur la production d'énergie renouvelable. Août 2023 : EnviTec Biogas AG a introduit un nouveau système modulaire de valorisation du biogaz, améliorant l'évolutivité et l'efficacité des installations à petite échelle. Juin 2023 : Air Liquide annonce son investissement dans une usine de biogaz en Inde pour soutenir les initiatives locales en matière d'énergies renouvelables. Janvier 2023 : PlanET Biogas Global GmbH a lancé une solution avancée de gestion des matières premières pour garantir une production de biogaz constante.

Portée du rapport sur le marché du biogaz et analyse régionale

Région Taille du marché 2024 (en millions USD) Taille du marché en 2034 (en millions USD) TCAC (2024-2034) Amérique du Nord 10 275,3 22 150,5 8,1% Europe 15 803,7 30 845,2 7,5% Asie-Pacifique 9 867,1 25 863,7 9,5% l'Amérique latine 4 123,5 8 342,8 7,0% Moyen-Orient et Afrique 2 983,1 6 477,7 8,2%

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par type de matière première :

Le type de matière première est segmenté en cultures, déchets alimentaires , boues d’épuration/déchets industriels et déchets d’élevage.

Par application :

Production d'électricité, cogénération, chauffage dans les bâtiments, valorisation du biométhane et autres (carburant pour véhicules, production de CO2, gaz de cuisson) sont les applications.

Par région :

L’industrie est répartie en Amérique du Nord, en Amérique latine, en Europe occidentale, en Europe de l’Est, en Asie de l’Est, en Asie du Sud, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

