How a Safety Work Gear Innovator is Reducing Holiday Travel Stress with Smarter Packing Solutions

St. Paul, MN, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, travelers face familiar challenges: crowded terminals, unexpected weather and pressure to pack efficiently or face additional fees. One work gear manufacturer is helping ease airport anxiety by bringing its problem-solving ingenuity from the workday to your holiday getaway.

Ergodyne is the St. Paul, MN-based company behind Tenacious Work Gear – a cult favorite on worksites for over 40 years thanks to the line's reputation for heavy-duty durability and clever, eye-catching designs born out of intense collaboration with work crews. The company is betting on their two latest solutions—the Arsenal 5129 Softside Carry-On Luggage and Arsenal 5146 Mobile Office Backpack—becoming fast favorites with travelers for those same reasons. Both address many of the same concerns shared by industrial worksites, explained Ergodyne Product Manager Matt Hahn.

"Housekeeping isn't really talked about a whole lot on the job," said Hahn. "But having a place for everything, protecting your gear and tools, making sure everything is easily accessible, transporting it all without incident... you know, that really has an impact on people's performance, safety and sanity."

"Same goes for travel. Knowing you have a reliable way to carry, protect and organize your things takes away a sizable amount of stress."

Ergodyne's Arsenal 5146 Mobile Office Backpack is engineered with the needs of today’s traveler in mind, combining ample space with strategic compartments for electronics, documents and travel essentials. Its heavy-duty, water-resistant tarpaulin (“tarp”) with 600D coated ripstop material stands up to heavy use while ensuring that sudden rain or accidental spills won’t disrupt travel plans, providing peace of mind during the inevitable rush between gates.

Made with the same rugged water-resistant tarpaulin and ripstop materials, the Arsenal 5129 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage complements the backpack, designed for those who need more room without the hassle of checked luggage. With reinforced zippers and smooth-rolling wheels, maneuvering through busy airports is seamless. The spacious, expandable interior allows travelers to pack efficiently—no more difficult choices between essentials and extras. A rigid base and reinforced corners reduce tipping when standing in line and prevent damage—to the bag and contents inside—when crammed into overhead compartments.

A trolley sleeve on the backpack secures onto luggage handles for convenient transport.

“These new additions are a response to the real concerns of modern-day travelers,” continued Hahn. “Maintaining order amidst the chaos, protecting valuable items and ensuring a stress-free journey from point A to point B… all while standing up to the unforgiving wear and tear of heavy travel.”

For more information on Ergodyne’s new travel solutions, visit ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Ergodyne 8002258238 tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com

