Unity Bank Expands Sustainability Commitment with New EV Charging Stations

Charge your car while you charge up with a cup of coffee

CLINTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start your journey with a boost – for both you and your electric vehicle – at Unity Bank’s new EV charging stations, now open to the public at its Clinton, New Jersey headquarters. The stations can accommodate up to four vehicles and are part of the Lynkwell charging network. EV drivers are invited to enjoy complimentary beverages from the Unity Bank café during business hours while their vehicles charge. Employees and customers of the bank will also benefit from a special discount on charging fees.

“This significant enhancement not only supports our commitment to sustainability but also directly benefits those utilizing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) or fully electric vehicles,” said James Hughes, President & CEO of Unity Bank. “This integration of renewable energy sources is a testament to our innovative approach.”

Unity Bank collaborated with Encore Energy Group, a leading provider in commercial EV infrastructure, to install the charging stations. These Lynkwell DCFC chargers provide fast charging capabilities, offering four plugs and 60kW DC fast charging, allowing multiple vehicles to be charged simultaneously.

“This is an investment not only for Unity Bank as a company but also for our employees, customers, and community members,” Hughes added. “We hope that by offering access to EV charging, more individuals will consider switching to electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The new EV charging stations at Unity Bank’s headquarters, located at 64 Old Highway 22 in Clinton, NJ, are now fully operational and ready to serve the community.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 21 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov.

Contact:

Crystal Rose

Marketing Director

(908) 713-4310

Crystal.Rose@unitybank.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.