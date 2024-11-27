Governor Phil Scott Appoints Four Superior Court Judges

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of four Vermont Superior Court Judges: Bonnie Badgewick of Woodstock, Dana DiSano of South Burlington, Timothy Doherty of Burlington, and Laura Rowntree of South Burlington. With these appointments, half of all the superior court judges Governor Scott has appointed have been women, increasing this Court’s gender diversity. Women now represent nearly 40 percent of superior court judges in the state.

“I have always believed making judicial appointments is one of the most important responsibilities a governor has, because judges have the enormous duty of interpreting the law and upholding justice,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe Bonnie, Dana, Timothy, and Laura will be fair, thoughtful, and serve Vermonters well in their new roles.”

About Bonnie Badgewick

Badgewick has worked in private practice for over 20 years, primarily focusing on litigation in civil and administrative fields. She has represented a variety of individuals and business entities in all types of litigated civil cases in all counties and courts in Vermont. Badgewick currently serves on the Civil Rules Committee, is vice-chair of the Professional Responsibility Board and is the president of the Vermont Bar Foundation.

“I am greatly humbled by this appointment. I appreciate the Governor’s confidence in my abilities to serve in this new and challenging role,” said Badgewick. “I look forward to working hard and serving our Vermont communities and citizens as a member of the judiciary.”

Badgewick earned her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and earned her B.A. in Political Science and Peace Studies from Siena College.

About Dana DiSano

With over 14 years of legal experience, DiSano currently serves as a prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s Office. Throughout her career, DiSano has tried dozens of cases and worked extensively with special victim units, including her most recent role as a prosecutor for the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and as vice-chair of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations Policy Board.

“I deeply appreciate Governor Scott’s trust and confidence in my ability to serve as a superior court judge,” said DiSano. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my service to Vermonters in this new role and remain committed to promoting fairness and justice for all those who come before the court.”

DiSano earned her J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where she served as senior research editor for both the Journal of Technology Law and Policy and the Florida Journal of International Law. She has volunteered as a “Big Buddy” with the King Street Center since 2016.

About Timothy Doherty

Doherty has been practicing law for over 20 years. He began his legal career in Vermont as a law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III and subsequently as a law clerk to the Honorable Peter W. Hall on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. For a decade, Doherty served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Vermont, prosecuting a wide variety of federal crimes. Most recently, Doherty has been a partner at the law firm Downs Rachlin Martin, where he handles both criminal and civil matters.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the State of Vermont as a superior court judge and I am tremendously appreciative for Governor Scott’s trust in my ability to fulfill this important responsibility. I look forward to this new phase in my career and to joining a Vermont judiciary that provides all Vermonters with an equitable and just legal system.”

Doherty graduated magna cum laude from the College of the Holy Cross with a B.A. in English. He earned his J.D. from Yale Law School. Doherty and his spouse live in Burlington with their three sons.

About Laura Rowntree

Rowntree has been with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office since August 2018 and became the chief of the Civil Division in April 2022, overseeing defensive litigation filed against the State. Prior to moving to Vermont and joining the Attorney General’s Office, Rowntree worked as an associate attorney for two law firms in New York City and as an assistant corporation counsel at the New York City Law Department. Rowntree also clerked for U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott in the Southern District of New York. Before attending law school, she was a teacher.

“I am honored by the appointment and grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me,” said Rowntree. “I look forward to continuing to serve Vermonters as a superior court judge.”

Rowntree earned a B.A. in English and history from Cornell University, and an M.S. in teaching and a J.D. from Fordham University. She is a member of the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Civil Procedure and a past member of the South Burlington School Board.



The four Superior Court Judge appointees will be sworn in in the coming weeks.

Pictures of the appointees can be found by clicking the links below:

###