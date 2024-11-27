A Veteran Aviator’s Extraordinary Career Takes Flight in 'Flying Sixth Sense' by David R. Mills

David R. Mills

Vietnam veteran and pilot David R. Mills shares awe-inspiring tales of courage, innovation, and aviation mastery spanning nearly five decades.

Flying a helicopter is about more than skill; it’s about instinct, perseverance, and the will to serve.” — David R. Mills

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David R. Mills’ first book, “Flying Sixth Sense,” looks into his remarkable 47-year career as a helicopter pilot.Through a series of riveting anecdotes, Mills recounts his time flying combat missions in Vietnam, assisting law enforcement in Québec, and testing cutting-edge helicopters, providing an unprecedented glimpse into the demanding and rewarding world of aviation.About the Book:"Flying Sixth Sense" provides a firsthand account of Mills' life in the cockpit, spanning over 15,000 hours in 47 years. It highlights the extraordinary demands and skills required to navigate challenging circumstances. From Vietnam War combat missions to police operations in Québec and groundbreaking helicopter testing, the book highlights the critical role helicopters play in military, law enforcement, and emergency response through Mills’ eyes.Commitment to Service:The book illuminates Mills’ years with the Québec Provincial Police, during which time he used his skills to assist in various missions, including tracking fugitives, managing large-scale public events, and rescuing individuals stranded in perilous situations. Mills’ stories provide a clear-eyed view of the dedication required to fulfill such demanding responsibilities.Moments of Discovery:Mills shares some of the rare and awe-inspiring experiences he encountered during his flights, such as seeing triple rainbows, observing birds’ flight patterns, and navigating the icy wilderness of northern Québec. These moments reflect the beauty and unpredictability of his work in the skies.Unwavering Dedication to Safety:With over 15,000 hours of flight experience, Mills’ career is marked by his exceptional commitment to safety. Throughout his decades in the air, he never suffered a pilot error incident, a testament to his discipline, skill, and deep understanding of helicopter operations.A Personal and Professional Journey:The memoir also examines Mills’ personal life, particularly the support he received from his wife, Colette, who stood by him through years of relocations and demanding schedules. Her influence is woven throughout the narrative, reflecting the importance of partnership and resilience in pursuing one’s passion.Bridging Aviation History and Innovation:Mills’ book places his career within the broader context of helicopter development, illustrating the evolution of aviation technology and its critical impact on society. From the early days of combat helicopters to the advanced aircraft he tested later in his career, “Flying Sixth Sense” offers a historical perspective on this fascinating field.A Legacy of Inspiration:Beyond recounting his professional achievements, Mills hopes his memoir will inspire readers to appreciate the complexities of aviation and the dedication of those who serve in high-risk, high-stakes professions. He also aims to preserve the lessons and stories of his career for future generations.About the Author:David R. Mills is a seasoned helicopter pilot and Vietnam veteran. A member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilot’s Association and the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, he has dedicated his life to pushing the boundaries of aviation. Now retired, Mills shares his extraordinary story to inspire aspiring pilots and readers alike.His Purpose:David R. Mills is a highly accomplished helicopter pilot with a career spanning 47 years and over 15,000 flight hours. A Vietnam War veteran, Mills flew AH-1G Huey Cobra gunships, earning two Distinguished Flying Cross medals. Following his military service, he worked with the Québec Provincial Police and became a test pilot for Bell Helicopter. His extensive experience across combat, law enforcement, and aviation innovation defines his expertise and commitment to safety.Availability:"Flying Sixth Sense" coming soon on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Books-a-Million, Chapters by Indigo and Waterstones.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

