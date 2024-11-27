VA to pilot interments in green burial sections at three national cemeteries

Washington — Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is now piloting interments in green burial sections at three VA national cemeteries. This pilot provides Veterans interment options that minimize environmental impact.

The three national cemeteries participating in the pilot are National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona; Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Individuals seeking interment in these national cemeteries can request green burials effective immediately.

“NCA is pleased to begin offering this new option to Veterans and their family members eligible for interment in a VA national cemetery,” said Acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald Walters. “This pilot reflects our commitment to understand and address the emerging burial preferences of Veterans and their loved ones.”

Congress gave VA the authority to establish green burial sections in its national cemeteries through Public Law (P.L.) 117-355, the National Cemeteries Preservation and Protection Act of 2022. VA sought this authority so it could provide a more environmentally sustainable burial option for Veterans and their eligible dependents in national cemeteries. The pilot initiative will allow NCA to gather critical information to inform customer expectations and communications and define operational procedures for implementing green burial sections at additional cemeteries.

NCA will accept both cremated and intact remains for interment in green burial sections. The law provides that remains interred in a green burial section must be prepared for burial in a manner that does not involve chemicals or embalming fluids and must be buried in a biodegradable casket or urn, or are otherwise interred in a natural manner, such as securely wrapped in a biodegradable shroud.

While green burial sections are new, NCA has always accepted remains that are prepared naturally and/or presented in a biodegradable container for burial in VA national cemeteries and will continue to do so at its open cemeteries nationwide.

For information about VA burial benefits, visit one of VA’s National Cemetery Locations in-person, visit online at VA burial benefits and memorial items, or call toll free at 800-827-1000. To plan for you and your family, visit NCA’s pre-need eligibility website.