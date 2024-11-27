Sepp Rajaje of TechR2 Discusses Data Security Innovations and Total Data Eradication in Exclusive Interview with Xraised

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Xraised, Sepp Rajaje, a visionary entrepreneur and pioneer in the field of data security, shared his extensive experience and insights into technology and data lifecycle management. You can watch the full interview here. With over 30 years of leadership in the industry, Rajaje founded TechR2, a transformative company renowned for its patented Tear-A-Byte® process, which guarantees the secure destruction of critical data stored on endpoint devices.

Rajaje’s commitment to data security has enabled TechR2 to serve numerous Fortune 500 companies around the globe. The company has achieved multiple ISO certifications related to data protection, reflecting its dedication to upholding the highest industry standards. Rajaje's innovative leadership has earned TechR2 accolades from Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., as well as recognition from the Small Business Administration as an honoree and entrepreneur of the year.

“At TechR2, we are dedicated to eradicating data on retired drives and IT devices,” Rajaje explained during the interview. “While compliance is an essential aspect of our business, our primary objective goes beyond merely meeting regulatory requirements. We strive for total data eradication, as research indicates that the number one cause of large-scale data breaches is often data-bearing devices ending up in the wrong hands.”

TechR2 offers a wide range of comprehensive services aimed at data security, including drive destruction, device degaussing, drive wiping, secure transport, and asset value recovery. The company’s flagship solution, Tear-A-Byte, is specifically designed for data centers. This innovative approach ensures that each retired or failed drive is meticulously tracked, contained, destroyed, and verified before leaving the secure environment of the data center. This provides clients with an indisputable chain of custody and same-day certificates of destruction, thereby reinforcing their commitment to security.

Rajaje emphasized the importance of recognizing the sensitivity of data stored on retired drives, which is often overlooked in many organizations. “Data on these drives can be highly sensitive and, due to a lack of process and attention, is also extremely vulnerable,” he noted. “Our innovative processes, combined with a compliance-focused team, guarantee that our clients remain compliant with all data security and environmental regulations, including the strictest EU regulations like GDPR and current U.S. standards.”

In terms of innovation, TechR2 stands out as the only company in the industry to have been awarded a U.S. patent for its comprehensive Track-Contain-Destroy-Verify process. Currently, the company has nine additional patents pending, further solidifying its position as a leader in data security technology. TechR2 is certified in six international management standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 20443, and ISO 9001, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in the industry.

TechR2 is a leading data security company specializing in total data eradication solutions for retired IT devices and drives. With its patented processes and an unwavering commitment to compliance, TechR2 empowers its clients to achieve the highest standards in data security while protecting their sensitive information. For more information, visit www.techr2.com.

