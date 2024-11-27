Burgum appoints Lt. Daniel Haugen to serve as interim superintendent of North Dakota Highway Patrol

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Lt. Daniel Haugen to serve as interim superintendent of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, effective Dec. 1. Col. Brandon Solberg is retiring from law enforcement Nov. 30 after nearly 6½ years as Highway Patrol superintendent.

Haugen has 24 years of experience in the Highway Patrol. He has served as field commander for the southwest region since May 2023, overseeing highway safety and criminal investigations on state property in a 17-county area. He previously served as the Highway Patrol’s training director for nearly nine years at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck, overseeing the training of approximately 800 peace officers. His Highway Patrol career began as a trooper in the northwest region from 2000 to 2008. He was promoted to sergeant in 2008, serving in the northeast and southwest regions.

Haugen earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and a certificate in police management in 2009 from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff & Command. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including as a military police officer in Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Pendleton, California.

Burgum expressed his gratitude for the service of Solberg, who has accepted another position in state government as director of the Facility Management Division in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), effective Dec. 1.