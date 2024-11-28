Hevolution Foundation to Lead Bold New Era in Healthy Aging with Global Healthspan Summit 2025

World’s largest convening of its kind

At Hevolution, we’re transforming aging science to drive breakthroughs in healthspan research. Through grants and investments, we are catalyzing independent research and supporting geroscientists. ” — Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Hevolution Foundation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 4-5, 2025, Hevolution Foundation will hold its second Global Healthspan Summit (GHS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the largest convening of its kind. The event will allow international attendees to explore solutions in the rapidly growing geroscience and healthspan science fields to address one of humanity’s greatest challenges: a surging aging population. The current gap between the global average life expectancy and healthspan – the years we live in good health – is approximately 10 years (73.4 vs 63.7 years). Additionally, the global population of individuals over age 60 is set to double within a few decades – making aging a pressing global issue that world leaders, policymakers, researchers, biotechnology, big pharma and healthcare leaders, those in the private sector, and others will discuss at GHS.In 2023, Hevolution held the inaugural Global Healthspan Summit, providing a dynamic platform that united globally renowned experts and fostered collaborative discussions on aging research, innovative healthcare strategies, and the healthspan ecosystem. The event attracted over 2,000 delegates and 120 speakers from world-class organizations, including Eli Lilly, GSK, Harvard University, Mayo Clinic, Milken Institute, Ministry of Health for Saudi Arabia, National University of Singapore, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.At the inaugural Summit, Hevolution announced over $100 million in funding to boost investment and scientific discovery in healthspan, including over $40 million as the lead and single-largest funder for the Hevolution XPRIZE healthspan partnership, $21 million for a multi-year partnership with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, $16 million to support early-career researchers at the American Federation of Aging Research, and $5 million for postdoctoral fellowships to propel the healthspan science field in Saudi Arabia.“At Hevolution, we’re transforming aging science to drive breakthroughs in healthspan research. Through nearly 170 grants and investments, we are catalyzing independent research and supporting the next generation of geroscientists. The 2025 GHS will unite leaders to accelerate this vision,” said Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Hevolution Foundation.In 2021, 1 in 10 people worldwide were aged 65 or above. In 2050, this age group is projected to account for 1 in 6 people globally, doubling the number of people 65 and older. Further, the regions of Northern Africa, Western Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa are expected to experience the fastest growth in the number of older people over the next three decades. Hevolution Foundation leads the healthspan field in addressing these impending demographic changes by forming collaborative partnerships and bringing together global leaders to catalyze the shift from lifespan to healthspan by using its annual budget of up to $1 billion budget to increase the number of geroscientists globally, expand the number of companies working in the field, and attract funding to the healthspan science space. These efforts contribute to help solve an issue that affects every individual on this planet: aging.Established by Royal Order in 2018 and launched in 2021, Hevolution Foundation is a first-of-its kind global non-profit organization that incentives grants and early-stage investments to accelerate independent research and entrepreneurship in the emerging field of healthspan science. With a focus on aging as a treatable process, Hevolution aims to propel aging and geroscience research forward and support a cutting-edge global ecosystem of talent.Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a North American hub in Boston and plans for further international expansion, the Foundation has set key goals and targets to advance its Vision & Mission. Over the last two years, Hevolution has committed over $400 million in funding.

