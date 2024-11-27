Heights Telecom and Friendly Technologies Drive Innovation in TR-369/USP Device Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heights Telecom, a global leader in advanced CPE and network management, is pushing the boundaries of device management by advancing TR-369/USP technology in collaboration with Friendly Technologies, a recognized provider of IoT and Telecom device management solutions.

This ongoing collaboration focuses on enhancing Friendly Technologies' Unified Device Management platform to support next-generation Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) provided by Heights Telecom. These advancements are designed to meet the needs of telecom providers in Western & Northern Europe and beyond, ensuring they remain competitive in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

TR-369/USP Controller : Seamless communication and management of advanced CPEs, offering enhanced scalability and flexibility.

: Seamless communication and management of advanced CPEs, offering enhanced scalability and flexibility. Advanced Orchestration : Integration with Heights Telecom’s state-of-the-art CPEs to streamline operations and improve network performance.

: Integration with Heights Telecom’s state-of-the-art CPEs to streamline operations and improve network performance. Future-Proof Solutions: Designed to meet the growing demands of global telecom providers, with cutting-edge TR-369/USP support.

"Our collaboration with Heights Telecom continues to drive innovation in TR-369/USP, providing telecom providers with the advanced solutions they need to excel in a competitive market. We are excited about the advancements this initiative brings," said Dror Braunstein, VP Sales at Friendly Technologies.

About Heights Telecom

Heights Telecom is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions to communication service providers. Specializing in advanced CPE and network management, Heights Telecom enables CSPs to fully leverage the latest technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, to deliver superior internet experiences to their customers. Heights Telecom is committed to innovation and excellence in service delivery, ensuring that CSPs can meet and exceed the expectations of their users.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069/TR-369 device management. With a global presence and a reputation for innovation, Friendly Technologies delivers robust, secure, and automated solutions that empower service providers to manage millions of devices efficiently. The company is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management.

