At 9.6% CAGR Skull Clamps Market Size to Reach $4.33 Billion By 2031 | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Skull Clamp Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031 is observing significant growth owing to the increasing brain and spinal surgeries and the growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the skull clamps market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to determine the market growth in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including skull clamps equipment manufacturers, skull clamps systems distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Regional Segmentation -

Europe skull clamp market was valued at US$ 666.13 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,120.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The North America skull clamp market was valued at US$ 895.30 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,466.39 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The skull clamps market is expected to reach US$ 4.33 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.09 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2031. Skull clamps are medical devices used during surgical and diagnostic procedures for neurosurgery. These clamps are designed to secure the patient's head in place by attaching it to the skull to prevent movements.





2. Increasing Brain and Spinal Surgeries: Skull clamps are frequently used in cranial neurosurgical procedures and selected cervical procedures. Their demand is majorly driven by the growing number of neurosurgeries owing to the rising incidence of brain and spinal tumors, brain aneurysms or cerebral aneurysms, and Parkinson’s disease.





According to data published by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ~6.5 million people in the US (i.e., 1 in 50 persons) suffer from an unruptured brain aneurysm every year, and ~30,000 people suffer from cerebral aneurysm rupture yearly. The data also reveals that ~40.0% of ruptures are fatal and need intensive care and immediate attention. As per the National Library of Medicine information in 2022, the global prevalence of cerebral aneurysms was ~3.2%, with a mean age of 50 and an overall 1:1 gender ratio; this ratio changes significantly among people of age 50 and above to reach 2:0, with the predominance of females. Further, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, ~25,400 adults in the US were diagnosed with malignant tumors in the spinal cord and brain, and about 18,760 people will die due to these. Patient positioning and head fixation are the most crucial aspects of all brain surgeries. These procedures require an accurate understanding of the scalp and skull anatomy and the procedure for obtaining aneurysms. Hence, the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms, brain cancer, and other neurological diseases that require surgeries is among the crucial factors driving the market growth of skull clamps.

3. Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: There is an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. According to WHO, in 2024, ~50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, and nearly 80% of these people live in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 1 million people in the US had Parkinson’s disease in 2023, and the cases of the disease are expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. As per the same source, in 2023, more than 10 million people across the world were suffering from Parkinson’s disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, ~6.9 million people aged 65 years and above in America are expected to suffer from Alzheimer’s in 2024. Drugs are generally used for the treatment of these diseases. However, there is an increase in focus on the use of surgical methods such as deep brain stimulation for the treatment of neurological disorders, specifically when the drugs have low effects. According to the article “Epilepsy Surgery,” epilepsy patients may be treated with the help of a small electrode. As per the same article, about 50% of patients who undergo neuromodulation surgeries may experience better control of their seizures. Between 50% and 85% of individuals who undergo resection surgery or a hemispherectomy may experience significant improvement in seizure control and become seizure-free in some cases. Due to the better results of surgical procedures for neurological disorders, there will be an increase in the number of patients that will opt for these options, which, in turn, will fuel the number of neurological surgeries. As these surgeries are related to the brain, stabilization of the skull during the surgery is important. Thus, there will be an increase in demand for skull clamps. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the skull clamp market during the forecast period.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.6 % 2031 Value Projection US$ 4.33 Billion Base Year 2023 Proposal Management Software Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.09 Billion Historical Data for 2021-2022 No. of Pages 224 Segments covered By Product, Application, Material, Accessories Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia Pacific; The Middle East and Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the skull clamps market is segmented into three-pin skull clamp, four-pin skull clamp, and two-pin skull clamp. The three-pin skull clamp segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the skull clamps market is bifurcated into surgery and medical imaging. The surgery segment dominated the market in 2023.

By material, the skull clamps market is segmented into stainless steel, aluminum alloy, titanium, and radiolucent. The stainless steel segment dominated the market in 2023.

By accessories, the skull clamps market is segmented into skull pin, headrest, and others. The skull pins segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end user, the skull clamps market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023.

The skull clamps market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Neurosurgery Devices, Neurosurgery Equipment, and Neurosurgical Robotic









Conclusion

Skull clamps are expected to witness an increasing adoption owing to the surging demand for increased stability and precise head positioning in neurosurgery treatments. These devices play a crucial role in the completion of complex procedures such as craniotomies and spinal surgeries where accuracy is important, and even slight movements can cause complications. There is also a developing trend of upgrading skull clamps with modern features such as motors and adjustable components that improve efficiency. Also, the increasing incidence of neurological disorders and accidents is projected to drive the market growth. Major companies are working to develop new solutions to enhance patient safety, comfort, and outcomes. Conducting business in this sector, however, may be difficult due to restrictive government laws and high-priced modern systems in place. In general, the market for skull clamps is expected to record a gradual increase, particularly due to the increased focus on healthcare facilities and advancements in surgical procedures in the next few years.

Prominent Players in the Market are:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsugan AG

Micromar Ind. Com. Ltda

Elekta AB

Red Leaf Medical Inc

Pro Med Instruments GmbH

PMT Corporation

Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment Co. Ltd

Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd

Aesculap Inc

