Vanar Chain Celebrates Major Milestone with Kraken Listing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanar Chain , a leading blockchain platform driving innovation and adoption in the cryptocurrency space, announces the official listing of its token $VANRY on Kraken , a highly regarded U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange. $VANRY will be available for trading from 26th November, connecting the token with millions of U.S. crypto holders and expanding Vanar’s global footprint.

Connecting $VANRY with Millions of Investors

With over 10 million users globally, and an especially strong userbase in the USA and Europe, Kraken is a powerhouse in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Known for its robust security and unparalleled compliance standards, Kraken provides an essential fiat-to-crypto gateway for traders and investors.

The $VANRY listing on Kraken marks a significant step toward achieving Vanar’s mission of connecting every fiat rail and advancing mass adoption of blockchain technology.

“This is a monumental achievement for Vanar,” said Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Vanar Chain. “Being listed on Kraken not only enhances $VANRY’s accessibility in the United States but also underscores our commitment to expanding our ecosystem globally. This is just the beginning of our ambitious journey to make Vanar Chain one of the leading blockchains in the industry.”

Building Toward Global Adoption

The Kraken listing is one of several major milestones in Vanar’s strategic pipeline. By leveraging Kraken’s trusted reputation and expansive user base, Vanar Chain is taking a significant step toward its goal of integrating $VANRY into a global network of fiat onramps and digital asset ecosystems.

The Future of Blockchain Innovation

The Kraken listing is just the beginning of Vanar Chain’s journey to transform the blockchain ecosystem. With more onramps and global integrations in the pipeline, Vanar Chain remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering builders, connecting communities, and driving mass adoption of decentralized technologies.

For more information about Vanar Chain and $VANRY’s listing on Kraken, users can visit www.vanarchain.com

About Vanar Chain

Vanar is the future of blockchain technology tailored for global adoption. Their cutting-edge, L1 EVM blockchain offers high-speed transactions and scalability, powered by Google's renewable energy sources. With a suite of apps across AI, Payfi, RWA and Gaming, with low fixed transaction costs and a zero-cost option for brands, VANAR makes blockchain scalable, accessible and affordable for the mainstream. Users can learn more about Vanar at https://www.vanarchain.com

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges globally, known for its strong security, regulatory compliance, and robust fiat-to-crypto trading solutions. With millions of users in over 190 countries, Kraken continues to be a pioneer in the digital asset space, providing reliable tools for individuals and institutions alike.

Contact

Vanar Chain

Press@vanarchain.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f21a77-b464-4f5f-87db-35557f1db4eb

