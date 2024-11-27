The Econo-Rack Group (2015) Inc. (DBA Konstant) acquires the commercial assets of Cosme Inc.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konstant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of G.N. Johnston Equipment Co. Ltd., has acquired the commercial assets of La Compagnie d’organisation de systèmes de manutention et d’entreposage (COSME) Inc., known as Cosme Inc.

This acquisition strengthens Konstant’s position as a comprehensive provider of racking and storage solutions in Canada and supports its ongoing commitment to advancing industry innovation and capacity.

Cosme, established in 1987, has built a strong reputation for engineering high-quality storage solutions, including its advanced Microfriction™ Pushback Racking, Structa-Cant™ Cantilever Racking, and Structa-Mezz™ Mezzanine Platforms. Cosme’s expertise in custom structural products aligns with Konstant’s goal to expand and optimize storage solutions across various industries, from food and beverage distribution to heavy-duty industrial storage. With Cosme’s 72,000-square-foot facility in LaSalle, Quebec and robust design and manufacturing capabilities, Konstant now benefits from added production capacity and versatility to meet growing customer demands.

“We are pleased to expand our manufacturing presence into the Province of Quebec and at the same time enhancing our product offerings to our customers, both current and prospective,” says Randy Wronzberg, President and Chief Executive Officer for Konstant.

To learn more about Cosme, visit www.cosmeinc.com

To learn more about G.N. Johnston Equipment, visit www.johnstonequipment.com

About Konstant

Konstant is the leading Canadian manufacturer and dealer of racking and related material handling products and services. Our extensive portfolio of storage, materials handling and automation solutions helps companies optimize their operations, and are supported by highly trained experts who stay on top of local regulations and global trends.

From design, engineering and project management to manufacturing, installation, inspection and maintenance, organizations big and small count on Konstant for complete facilities solutions that deliver on their immediate needs and their most ambitious goals.

The company has seven locations, including a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario.

For more information about Konstant and its products & services, please visit the company's website at www.konstant.com.

Media Contact:

Sarvy van Maris

Marketing Manager, Konstant

1303 North Service Road

Oakville, Ontario L6H 1A7

Phone: 905-337-5700 x 57292

Email: sarvy.vanmaris@konstant.com

