Fujifilm to Debut Several New Leading-Edge Medical Innovations at the RSNA 2024 Conference

Advancements across multiple modalities deliver state-of-the-art imaging, improve clinical workflows and enhance patient outcomes

Lexington, MA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, is unveiling several new, cutting-edge medical imaging systems at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Conference and annual meeting held December 1-5 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The new innovations on display in booth #4100 include a 1.5T MRI system with workflow enhancements developed through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), an open 0.4T MRI system, a next-generation ultrasound system that leverages cognitive technology for deep tissue visualization, two digital radiography (DR) suites, and an all-in-one, compact fluoroscopy C-arm.

“Fujifilm’s unwavering dedication to innovation and focus on improving patient outcomes are at the forefront of this year’s RSNA,” said Henry Izawa, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re looking forward to showcasing how our leading-edge technologies are engineered to improve the performance and workflow of our customer’s diagnostic imaging capabilities, provide shorter procedure times, and enhance the overall patient experience.”

RSNA attendees can get hands-on experience with the following new, medical innovations from Fujifilm in booth #4100:

Powerful MRI that Overcomes the Challenges of Patient Motion:

ECHELON Synergy 1.5T MRI System: ECHELON Synergy is a powerful and affordable 1.5T MRI system leveraging deep learning reconstruction to enhance image sharpness and acquire scans faster. The recently launched Version 10 (v10) suite of innovations for the ECHELON Synergy includes cutting-edge technologies to address artifact and motion correction challenges typical of MRI exams. With technologies like Synergy DLR Clear, Synergy Vision with StillShot and automated scanning enhancements, technologists can deliver clear, high-quality images with reduced motion artifacts and reduced retakes.





New DR Suites Designed to Simplify X-Ray Scans for the Patient and Radiologist:

FDR Visionary Suite Digital Radiography Room: Fujifilm will highlight new features for its flagship, fully automated DR suite, including a camera built in the collimator, which provides real-time patient video on its new tube display and at the control panel to assist positioning accuracy. The upgraded room features motion detection alerts of patient movement prior to exposure, helping technologists prevent repeats and displaying various overlays to the patient view for optimal positioning guidance.

FDR Clinica X Floor Stand with Auto Scoliosis Stitching: Launching in 2025, this compact floor-mounted system introduces Automated Long-Length Imaging* for scoliosis, a feature typically unavailable in floor-mounted systems. Designed to fit smaller spaces and operate on single-or three-phase power. It includes a touchscreen tube display, motorized tilting upright stand options, rotating bucky trays with built-in detector connections, and an elevating float-top table that supports patients up to 660 pounds.

New Features for Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy, and Ultrasound:

SCENARIA View 128-Slice CT Scanner: At this year’s RSNA, Fujifilm will be highlighting the SCENARIA View’s expanded motion correction reconstruction capabilities through Body StillShot and Cardio StillShot. The motion correction reconstruction features help clinicians capture clear images of the aorta, chest cavity structure, heart and lung by reconstructing images with motion artifacts.

Persona CS Mobile Fluoroscopy System, an advanced c-arm with the largest opening on the market at 81cm. The system is ideal for orthopedics, ASCs, and Pain Management clinics. At RSNA, the company will highlight its new features that will be available in 2025, including an upgraded 5kW generator, and a high resolution, 4K, 27-inch surgical viewing monitor with enhanced arm articulation.

ARIETTA 750 DeepInsight Ultrasound Machine: The ARIETTA 750 DeepInsight (DI) ultrasound system is designed to provide superior image quality, excellent noise reduction, stable penetration and high spatial resolution. Fujifilm’s DeepInsight uses cognitive technology to distinguish between echo signals and electrical noise, as well as transmission and reception technology, to obtain high quality images even in deep and challenging regions of interest, supporting more efficient ultrasound exams.

*FDR Clinica X Floor Stand auto stitching will be made available upon completion of regulatory requirements.

About Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

