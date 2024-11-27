SimiTree Provides Due Diligence Support for Eden Health's Acquisition of A Plus Hospice Care

Hamden, CT, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, the premier provider of tech-enabled solutions for revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management in the post-acute and behavioral health sectors, is proud to announce its role in the successful acquisition of A Plus Hospice Care, located in Northern Nevada, by Eden Health. The transaction strengthens Eden Health's presence in the Nevada market and adds approximately 70 patients to their average daily census.

SimiTree's comprehensive due diligence services included:

Clinical/Operational due diligence Financial due diligence and Quality of Earnings Analysis



"Our extensive experience in hospice enabled us to provide Eden Health with comprehensive insights into A Plus Hospice Care's operations," said Mark Romano, Vice President at SimiTree. "This thorough analysis supported Eden Health's strategic expansion while ensuring a smooth transition for patients and staff."

The acquisition aligns with Eden Health's growth strategy, expanding their services in Nevada where approximately 17.4% of the state's 3.1 million population are older than 65. A Plus Hospice Care patients will now have access to Eden Health's additional services, including home health, home care, and palliative care.

"Eden worked with SimiTree to complete a financial and clinical due diligence for our recent acquisition of A Plus Hospice Care in Reno, NV," said Jamie Brown, Chief Operating Officer. "We have had a longstanding relationship with SimiTree for many years engaging them in various consulting needs and they continue to be our first choice when it comes to due diligence. They were able to get through a number of requests in a very short amount of time with thorough results that really helped us keep our timeline intact for the transition."

SimiTree continues to be a trusted advisor in post-acute care mergers and acquisitions, having supported hundreds of transactions in the past few years. The company's comprehensive due diligence services, combined with deep industry expertise and advanced analytics, help healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions that drive growth while maintaining quality patient care. For more information about SimiTree's M&A advisory and due diligence services, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is the leading provider of tech-enabled specialty solutions, including revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, mergers and acquisitions, data analytics, and talent management for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. Our comprehensive suite of services supports healthcare providers through each phase of growth and patient care, enabling them to scale and sustain their business while improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a 100% employee-owned company offering Home Health, Home Care, Palliative Care and Hospice in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Arizona. We pride ourselves in setting standards for excellence and strive to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We are proud to be accredited by ACHC and to be a certified Great Place to Work 5 years in a row in addition to many other awards achieved. For more information, visit www.eden-health.com.

