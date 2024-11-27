ButcherJoseph & Co. Announced Winner of the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards for the Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, November, 2024 – ButcherJoseph & Co. was announced the winner of the Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year by The M&A Advisor for the sale of ITR Economics to Crowe LLP. Winners were announced at the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards at a sold-out, Black-Tie event at The New York Athletic Club, held during the 2024 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 19th and 20th.





“For nearly 26 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. ButcherJoseph & Co. was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards winner. It gives us great pleasure to recognize ButcherJoseph & Co. as winners for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “ButcherJoseph & Co. represents the best of the M&A industry in 2023-24 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”





The 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala celebrated the professionals whose work has set a remarkable standard for excellence in dealmaking. This year, more than 350 nominees from over 500 companies were selected as finalists, showcasing the breadth and quality of talent across the industry.





“Collaborating with ITR was truly gratifying, given their stellar reputation and expansive client network across the nation,” said Keith Butcher, Co-founder and Managing Partner at ButcherJoseph & Co. “The successful completion of this transaction showcases the exceptional expertise of our deal team and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering impactful results for our clients. We are proud to have won this prestigious award.”





