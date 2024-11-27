Noninvasive Wearable Glucose Monitor Technology Drives Innovation in Arizona’s Bioscience Ecosystem

Sweat-based technology innovation to revolutionize health and well-being management

The research, development, and funding resources we can access as a startup in Arizona’s biotech space serve as a crucial link in advancing our technology from academia to the marketplace.” — said Josh Hihath, co-founder and principal investigator of DNA Biotronix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) WearTech Applied Research Center , a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities, announced Arizona State University startup DNA Biotronix will join its WearTech Applied Research Center. DNA Biotronix is developing a noninvasive wearable device that measures glucose concentrations in sweat for people with pre-diabetes and diabetes. The partnership with PEI’s WearTech Applied Research Center will support DNA Biotronix through lab testing and product development.Through Arizona Commerce Authority’s fund supporting applied research, $50,000 has been awarded for the project. As the grand prize winner of the 2023 Skysong Innovations Startup Challenge, DNA Biotronix was awarded an additional $50,000 in seed investment funding to match the public investment.“This funding will propel us through the next phase of prototype development and move us closer to obtaining FDA clearance,” said Josh Hihath, principal investigator of DNA Biotronix and director and professor at the Center for Bioelectronics and Biosensors. “The research, development, and funding resources we can access as a startup in Arizona’s biotech space serve as a crucial link in advancing our technology from academia to the marketplace.”In 2022, $3 million was approved by the Arizona State Legislature to go towards research and development of wearable technologies via applied research centers. Selected applicants from the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Applied Research Program received funding, including $1.8 million that was awarded to a new cohort of technology innovation projects housed under the WearTech Applied Research Center."Startups like DNA Biotronix and many others in Arizona’s diverse biotech ecosystem are strengthening the state’s standing as a global hub for startups and entrepreneurs,” said Kathleen Lee, Director of Applied Research Centers for the Partnership for Economic Innovation. “Public-private partnerships like the collaboration between ASU, DNA Biotronix, and the WearTech Applied Research Center are essential in supporting technological advancements to build a better future and quality of life for Arizonans.”The applied research model accelerates product development and commercialization of new technologies by combining private and public sector support. PEI’s WearTech Applied Research Center focuses on guiding biomedical technology projects from the initial idea generation phase to project formation, validation, and commercialization, effectively helping develop innovative tools that are instrumental to improving quality of life.For more information about PEI’s Applied Research Centers Program, visit https://www.azpei.org/applied-research . To learn more about DNA Biotronix visit https://dnab.bio/ ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATION:Partnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include:● Applied Research Centers aligned with Arizona’s key technology domains are accelerating the development of emerging technology products with the potential to fuel growth industries and create quality jobs for Arizonans.● The Connective, Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.ABOUT DNA BIOTRONIX:DNA Biotronix is developing a groundbreaking wearable system for internet-enabled Sudorology. This non-invasive device is designed to continuously monitor biomarkers in sweat, promoting an individual’s health and well-being. Leveraging the innovative DNA transistor technology, DNA Biotronix aims to create a compact wearable integrated with a DNA-based electronic nano-sensor, capable of detecting a variety of metabolites in sweat at a single molecule level. Learn more at https://dnab.bio/

