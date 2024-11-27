HDMI Cable Market Expected to Reach $3.87 Billion By 2026 | Nordost, Ce-Link, Kramer Electronics

The HDMI Cable market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold

The global HDMI Cable market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing trend towards quality viewing experience. Further, the growing need for higher data transfer speed” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "HDMI Cable Market by Type, Grade and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026", the global HDMI cable market was valued at $2.47 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6465 HDMI is used for transferring uncompressed large amount of data. It is used for connecting high definition (HD) equipment. It is used to connect large display screens, TV screens or monitor screens. HDMI cables are the connecting components, used in multimedia devices for communication of audio and video signals.The most commonly used HDMI version is HDMI 2.0a and HDMI 2.0b. The ports are a higher variant of HDMI 2.0, which offers advanced display technology called High Dynamic Range. Further, the announcement of HDMI 2.1 version is expected to foster the HDMI cables market growth due to their high capability of data transfer rate and providence of improved bandwidth in comparison to the currently used versions. HDMI 2.1 provides refresh rates that supports resolutions up to 10K and improved bandwidth up to 48Gbps.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6465 The emergence of media and entertainment industry has resulted in greater penetration of TVs and Cable TV network to the household. The broadcasting channels provide information to the consumer across different region in different languages, which increases the demand for TVs and subscription to cable TV channels. The installation of TV sets and broadcasting cable networks requires HDMI cables. Therefore, the emerging and advancing industry of multimedia and entertainment industry is expected to boost the demand for HDMI cable market size.HDMI creates a "future-proof" basis for broadcasting ultrahigh definition video and multichannel audio among a wide variety of audio, video, and computer products. For instance, the HDMI 2.0b is mostly used in high definition 4K TVs, HDMI 2.0b builds on HDMI 2.0a, it is designed to support HDR, which improves the contrast between light and dark images for a more realistic picture and supports for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Furthermore, companies such as Sony, LG and others, have announced the use of HDMI 2.1 in the latest launch of their TVs.In the past few years, the penetration of internet in North America has increased the use of computers and display devices such as display panels, LED monitors, and others, which in turn has augmented the use of HDMI cables to generate output. Advancements in HDMI cables for use in latest display technologies such as 4K, 8K, and others significantly contribute toward the growth of the North America HDMI cable market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6465 According to a study on growth of the North America e-commerce market by eShopWorld, a company based in Ireland, over 84% of consumers use desktop for shopping online. The use of desktop requires HDMI cables for better data transfer to display content in better quality, which boosts the demand for HDMI cables, thereby accelerating the market growth.The HDMI cable market growth is driven by several factors such as surge in usage of audio/video devices and increase in demand for 4K UHD televisions. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices, thus restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth application coupled with display technology and enhancement of multimedia and entertainment industry in emerging economies offers lucrative opportunities for the market to grow.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:By type, the standard HDMI Cable segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.By grade, the HDMI 2.1 segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.By application, the gaming consoles segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2018.The key HDMI cable market size leaders profiled in the report include Amphenol Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Foxconn Technology Group, Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Molex, LLC, Nordost, Ce-Link, and Kramer Electronics Ltd. These key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion to increase their HDMI Cable market share.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.