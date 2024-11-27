IP Multimedia Subsystem Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030, Enabling the Future of Seamless Communication | AMR

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market “Component and Operators: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global IMS market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14410 Rise in data traffic in global cellular networks and development in global cellular network infrastructure fuel the global IP multimedia subsystem market. On the other hand, longer deployment time for telecommunication infrastructure, high cost of installation, and maintenance of telecommunication equipment hinder the market. On the contrary, development in the field of telecom and rapid transformation of the telecommunications industry creates several lucrative opportunities.The report segments the global IP multimedia subsystem market on the basis of component, operators, and region.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the product segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021-2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, the mobile operators segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fourths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the fixed operators segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14410 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global IP multimedia subsystem market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Athonet srl,Cisco Systems, Inc.,NEC Corporation,Cirpack, Ericsson,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Oracle Corporation,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,International Business Machines Corporation,ZTE Corporation,Nokia.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-multimedia-subsystem-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, in 2020 the product is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, services is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period On the basis of operators, the mobile operators segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the fixed operator segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region wise, the IMS market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

