Fire Rated Door Market Report Says Current Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis

Building safety concerns and stringent norms on fire protection. Many countries have made it compulsory to install fire doors in commercial and public buildings

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Fire-Rated Doors Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast (2020–2027)According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled “ 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Mechanism, Material, and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global fire-rated doors market was valued at $42.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $60.1 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. In 2019, the metal segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the study period.Download PDF Sample Copy; https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06524 Market DynamicsThe fire-rated doors market is witnessing robust growth due to several key factors:Increasing Urbanization and Population GrowthRising urbanization and population growth are driving demand for new residential and commercial buildings, leading to increased adoption of fire-rated doors for enhanced safety and compliance with building codes.Stringent Safety RegulationsGovernments worldwide are implementing stricter building safety regulations, boosting the adoption of fire-rated doors to ensure property safety and minimize damage during fire incidents.Infrastructure Development InvestmentsGrowing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China, are creating lucrative opportunities for fire-rated door manufacturers.Advancements in Door MaterialsFire-rated doors made from robust materials such as steel are gaining popularity due to their durability, aesthetic appeal, and superior fire resistance.ChallengesWhile the market is expanding, increasing competition has put pressure on pricing, potentially hampering growth. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the manufacturing and supply chains of fire-rated doors, leading to temporary market slowdowns. However, the demand for automatic fire-rated doors has surged as businesses and households prioritize touchless solutions for enhanced safety.Material and Mechanism TrendsMaterial Trends: Metal fire-rated doors dominated the market in 2019 due to their superior fire resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Wood, glass, and other materials are also gaining traction in specific applications.Mechanism Trends: Swinging fire doors accounted for the highest revenue globally and are expected to remain a preferred choice due to their efficiency and ease of use. Sliding and folding fire doors are also increasingly being adopted in commercial and industrial spaces.Segment AnalysisThe global fire-rated doors market is segmented into:Mechanism: Swinging, sliding, folding, and others.Material: Metal, wood, glass, and others.End-User: Residential, commercial, and industrial.The non-residential segment dominated the market in 2019, driven by the growing need for robust fire safety solutions in commercial and industrial buildings.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific: The region dominated the global fire-rated doors market in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and government investments in infrastructure development contribute to this growth.Other Regions: North America and Europe also hold significant market shares, driven by stringent building safety regulations and steady construction activities.COVID-19 Impact and RecoveryThe pandemic disrupted manufacturing and supply chains, leading to reduced production and delayed orders. However, with the gradual recovery of construction activities and a renewed focus on safety, the market is expected to rebound. Manufacturers are likely to scale up production and explore partnerships to compensate for lost time and meet rising demand.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06524 Key Players and Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the fire-rated doors market are focused on innovation, product quality, and expanding their portfolios to maintain a competitive edge. Prominent companies include:Agta Record Ltd.ASSA ABLOY Group.GEZE GmbH.Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited.Griffon Corporation Inc.JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.Lindner Group KG.MANUSA GEST, S.L.Nabtesco Corporation.Sanwa Holdings Corporation.Future OutlookThe global fire-rated doors market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing safety awareness, infrastructure development, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, with other regions contributing steadily. With the ongoing recovery from COVID-19, the market offers promising opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders to innovate and meet evolving consumer needs.Key FindingsThe metal segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead.Swinging fire doors generated the highest revenue among mechanisms.Asia-Pacific remains the most promising region for growth, driven by rapid urbanization and government initiatives.Construction Blog: https://steemit.com/@vijayanalytics/posts Construction Material Blog: https://www.quora.com/profile/Vijay-Conma/posts Construction Blog: https://vijayanalytics.blogspot.com/ Construction Material Blog: https://vijayconma.medium.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.