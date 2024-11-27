Introducing the Garden Smart Podcast: Quick, Science-Backed Gardening Tips for Busy Gardeners

Colorado Springs, CO – Certified gardener Cheryl Spencer has launched the Garden Smart podcast, a new weekly show designed to make gardening simpler, more enjoyable, and less time-consuming. The podcast provides listeners with actionable, science-backed strategies to overcome common gardening challenges in just 10 minutes per episode.

Simplify Your Gardening Routine with Garden Smart

Whether you’re battling stubborn weeds, figuring out which seeds are best for your space, or struggling to keep your garden thriving year-round, Garden Smart is here to help. Each episode delivers practical, bite-sized tips to help gardeners of all skill levels create beautiful, thriving gardens—without the stress.

“Gardening should bring joy, not frustration,” said Cheryl Spencer, creator and host of Garden Smart. “This podcast is for anyone who wants a rewarding garden that fits seamlessly into their busy life. My goal is to help listeners grow their dream garden and still have time to enjoy it.”

What Listeners Can Expect

From setting achievable gardening goals to building simple systems for year-round success, Garden Smart covers the full gardening year step-by-step. Listeners will learn how to:

Set goals that inspire consistent growth and creativity.

Select the right seeds and plants for their unique spaces.

Create efficient systems to maintain thriving gardens.

Cheryl Spencer draws on over 25 years of gardening experience and her expertise as a certified gardener to offer trustworthy advice tailored to the needs of modern gardeners.

New Episodes Weekly

New episodes of Garden Smart drop every week, offering timely tips and insights to help gardeners stay ahead of the seasons. Available now on major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Whether you’re new to gardening or looking to enhance your skills with the best gardening tips, this podcast—and Simply Smart Gardening’s digital offerings, like their popular gardening courses online—provides all the tools you need to succeed.

About Cheryl Spencer

Cheryl Spencer is a professional writer, certified gardener, and the creator of the Simply Smart Gardening website, where she shares time-saving, science-based tips for sustainable gardening. Cheryl’s mission is to help gardeners grow more with less effort, empowering them to cultivate gardens that are as rewarding as they are beautiful. Learn more about Cheryl Spencer.

Ready to transform your gardening experience?

Tune in to the Garden Smart podcast for quick, science-backed tips and discover how to grow a garden you love—without the stress.

For media inquiries, please contact: Cheryl Spencer, creator & host.

Email: gardensmart@simplysmartgardening.com

Website: https://simplysmartgardening.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/introducing-the-garden-smart-podcast-quick-science-backed-gardening-tips-for-busy-gardeners/

About Simply Smart Gardening

When you become a member of the Simply Smart Gardening community, you’ll discover smart ways to save time and money, reach your gardening goals faster, and have more time to enjoy your garden.

Contact Simply Smart Gardening

445 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Suite C110

Colorado Springs

CO 80906

United States

(719) 960-0143

Website: https://simplysmartgardening.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.