Lifeasible Expanded Its Insecticidal Proteins Offerings for Plant Research

Lifeasible is pleased to expand its offerings for insecticidal proteins for plant breeding research.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifeasible, a biotechnology company serving agricultural science that offers a wide range of agro-related products and services for research use, is pleased to expand its offerings for insecticidal proteins for plant breeding research.Insect pests pose a major threat to global food production, causing billions of dollars in crop losses each year. Traditional pesticides, while effective, often have harmful environmental and health effects.Insecticidal proteins are employed to mechanically manage crop pests, such as spraying microbial preparations containing several bacterial strains onto plant surfaces and genetically designing transgenic plants to express insecticides. In contrast to the agricultural, chemical, and physical control methods employed in the prior art, the method is pollution-free, residue-free, stable, comprehensive, easy to use, and cost-effective. It also enables plant protection throughout its growth period and minimizes pest damage.As a biotechnology company, Lifeasible is committed to supporting the growth of agricultural science and providing customers with potent insecticidal proteins that can iron out the difficulties of studies involving crop protection, pest management, transgenic plants, and other botanic research applications.Some of the featured products include: Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry1ab Protein , Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry1F Protein, Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry2Ab Protein, Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry3B Protein, Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis Vip3A Protein, Recombinant Bacillus thuringiensis Vip3Aa19 Protein...Below is a brief introduction about one of its featured products:Product NameRecombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry1ab ProteinCat#cry1ab-02BProduct OverviewRecombinant Bacillus thuringiensis cry1ab Protein without tag was expressed in E. coli.DescriptionPromotes colloidosmotic lysis by binding to the midgut epithelial cells of lepidopteran (Manduca sexta) larvae.FormLiquidMolecular Mass92.26 kDaPurity≥80.0%According to Isla, one of the representative speakers from Lifeasible, the key attributes of their products include:Host: E. coliPurity: 50.0% ~ 85%Applications: ELISA, biological test, mouse stomach toxicity test, etc.“With rich resources amassed over years of dedication in agricultural sciences, Lifeasible has established a complete inventory of insecticidal proteins for immediate shipment. Our scientists can also custom-design agro-related proteins according your exclusive research objectives.” added Isla.As the Thanksgiving Day is approaching, in the spirit of thanks, Lifeasible now offer 20% off for all products ordered before Nov. 30, 2024.To know more about the expanded insecticidal proteins offered by Lifeasible, please visit https://www.lifeasible.com/category/products/insecticidal-proteins/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.