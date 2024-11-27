Organic Cocoa Powder Market anticipated to reach US$421.297 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.11%

The organic cocoa powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11%, reaching a market size of US$421.297 million in 2030 from US$285.292 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the organic cocoa powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$421.297 million by 2030.The global market for cocoa products has been expanding due to consumer demand for natural and organic foods. Organic chocolate and cocoa are produced without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilisers, or genetically modified organisms. Organic cocoa products, such as chocolate, cocoa butter, powder, and beans, have extensive applications in beverages, dairy, baking, and confectionery industries. Consumers increasingly prefer organic cocoa products due to their flavour, nutrition, and lack of dangerous chemical residues. For health-conscious customers, nothing less than natural and organic products shorn of GMOs, pesticides, and artificial chemicals will do. The way cocoa was produced makes it more nutritious than others that are produced using nonorganic practices. The popularity of organic cocoa is also growing owing to its richness in antioxidants and reduced toxic exposure from pesticides.Organic cocoa is mainly about sustainable and ethically sourced food: fair trade, supporting local farmers, and nurturing the soil. Customers buy organic chocolate products in the hope of seeing environmental conservation and fairer wages in the production process. To meet these customers' demands, producers and retailers have come on board with organic cocoa products.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in food consumption is the universal awakening to food safety, with countries encouraging their citizens. People's awareness about agriculture-and-industry contributions to climate change has also increased. This awareness translates into increased demand for organic, sustainable, free-from-pesticides, and fair-traded food products such as cocoa. In the last few years, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity have been on the elevate at such a high level that customers are increasingly inclined to eat healthy food items that include organic and pesticide-free products. One of the significant factors that mainly fuel market growth on a global scale is the growing healthy lifestyle trend that offers safe and organic food products as the lifestyle and health impacts these food products on overweight, diabetes, and heart-related issues.Additionally, the consumption of these items has also been justified because it lowers the risk of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease and obesity. Consumers are still exploring healthier options across all food channels in a bid to improve their overall health. The demand for organically produced cocoa is increasing tremendously among chocolate manufacturing companies as a result of the increasing consumer interest in clean-labeled, ethically sourced, and fair-traded products.The organic confectionery chocolate- and cocoa-based product market has been experiencing rapid growth as a result of rising speciality product trends in the developed economies of North America and Europe. Organic products are generally regarded as healthier compared to the conventionally produced ones. The perceived health benefits from consuming organic products are expected to be the main contributors to the growth of the global market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-cocoa-powder-market By distribution channel, the organic cocoa powder market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. Convenience for quick purchases and product testing, trust and brand recognition built through physical presence, and the possibility of higher margins on premium products in speciality stores are some of the factors that are responsible for this. Throughout the forecast period, the online segment is anticipated to grow quickly. This is explained by the advantages of online shopping, which include the possibility of lower prices because of lower overhead costs, ease of comparison shopping, and 24/7 accessibility.The organic cocoa powder market by end-user industry is segmented into Beverage, food, cosmetics, and households. Food is further segmented into bakery and others The demand for organic cocoa products in the food services and cooking industries is rising. More and more bakeries and restaurants are using organic cocoa in their cakes, desserts, drinks, and even savoury dishes. Due to the many uses for organic cocoa, chefs and other culinary professionals have been forced to experiment and improve flavour combinations to provide guests with gratifying tastes. Another factor driving the rising demand is the preference for more upscale and unique cuisine. New organic cocoa products in the food service and culinary industries allow producers and suppliers to expand their market reach and form alliances with important figures in the sector.Based on geography, the North American region of Organic cocoa powder market is growing significantly. The growth of markets in the region has grown to the prevailing trend of clean-label, fair-traded, and ethically sourced foodstuffs in North American markets like the U.S. and Canada. Today, shoppers ransack the food aisles in search of healthier options. The market is largely attributed to the ever-increasing consumer demand for artisanal and speciality chocolates. The growth of the organic cocoa market in the region, on the other hand, is expected to be dampened by the processors' increasing investment in research and development of innovative products made from organic-grown cocoa.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Organic cocoa powder market that have been covered are Barry Callebaut, BATA FOOD, Royal Forest, Little Plant Pantry, Neotea, Navitas Organics, Cacao Forest, Naturevibe Botanicals, Cargill.The market analytics report segments the organic cocoa powder market as follows:• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By End-User Industryo Beverageo Food• Bakery• Otherso Cosmetico Household• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Barry Callebaut• BATA FOOD• Royal Forest• Little Plant Pantry• Neotea• Navitas Organic• Cacao Forest• Naturevibe Botanicals• CargillExplore More Reports:• Banana Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/banana-powder-market • Coffee Bean Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-coffee-bean-market • Global Cocoa Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cocoa-powder-market

