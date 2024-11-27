BOS Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year 2024

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) a global integrator for supply chain technologies, reported its financial results for the third quarter of the year 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Statements of Operations Highlights:

Revenues for the third quarter amounted to $9.83 million, roughly unchanged from the comparable quarter last year.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 21.9% compared to 20.9% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 24.8% to $551,000 from $441,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 18.3% to $710,000 compared to $600,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Financial income (expenses) for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $24,000, compared to financial expenses of $(128,000) in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 83.1% to $574,000 compared to $313,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Basic net income per share for the third quarter of 2024 doubled to $0.10 compared to $0.05 in the comparable quarter last year.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "We are pleased with our third-quarter and nine-month results, which highlight improved profitability driven primarily by enhanced operational efficiency and higher product mix margins. However, we now anticipate falling short of our projected $46 million annual revenue target, and expect to close 2024 with approximately $40 million in revenues. This shortfall stems largely from the delay in the delivery of customer orders, which we had anticipated for completion before year-end.

That said, we do remain on track to achieve our net income target of $2.2 million in 2024, demonstrating our ability to manage costs effectively and maintain profitability in spite of the interim decrease in revenues.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth prospects for next year, as a significant portion of our revenues is defense-oriented—an industry experiencing strong and sustained growth. This optimism is reinforced by the 15% increase in our backlog to $23 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.1 million at the end of 2023, as well as the $2.7 million order from a defense customer that we announced earlier this month. We look forward to sharing our financial guidance for 2025 in January.”

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "As we look to the future, our growth strategy is built on two key pillars: deepening our penetration in the defense sector and expanding our international sales. We will continue to strengthen our relationships with our strategic defense customers by broadening our offerings, and ensuring that we meet their evolving needs. In parallel, we aim to expand our sales overseas by leveraging our relationships with Israeli defense customers that operate globally. By aligning with their international activities and providing tailored solutions, we can tap into new opportunities within the growing global defense market.”

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into client products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company’s presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS’ periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. Following the attack, Israel’s security cabinet declared war against Hamas and a military campaign against these terrorist organizations commenced in parallel to their continued rocket and terror attacks. Moreover, in response to extensive rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israel, Israel has launched a military campaign in Lebanon. The clash between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, may escalate in the future into a greater regional conflict. It is currently not possible to predict the duration or severity of the ongoing conflicts or their long term effects on our business, operations and financial conditions. The ongoing conflicts are rapidly evolving and developing, and could disrupt our business and operations, interrupt our sources and availability of supply and hamper our ability to raise additional funds or sell our securities, among others.

BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 29,561 $ 33,292 $ 9,827 $ 9,815 Cost of revenues 22,648 26,174 7,672 7,765 Gross profit 6,913 7,118 2,155 2,050 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 125 114 41 36 Sales and marketing 3,276 3,612 1,063 1,143 General and administrative 1,457 1,342 500 430 Total operating costs and expenses 4,858 5,068 1,604 1,609 Operating income 2,055 2,050 551 441 Financial income (expenses), net (238 ) (471 ) 24 (128 ) Income before taxes on income 1,817 1,579 575 313 Taxes on income 2 - 1 - Net income $ 1,815 $ 1,579 $ 574 $ 313 Basic net income per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 Diluted net income per share $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,750 5,720 5,753 5,747 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,854 5,913 5,884 6,086 Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2024 and 2023 5,761 5,748 5,761 5,748





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,014 $ 2,344 Restricted bank deposits 204 217 Trade receivables 11,449 12,424 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,299 963 Inventories 6,527 6,070 Total current assets 21,493 22,018 LONG-TERM ASSETS 184 196 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,360 3,268 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 833 1,026 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 935 1,078 GOODWILL 4,895 4,895 Total assets $ 31,700 $ 32,481





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan and current maturities $ 431 $ 170 Operating lease liabilities, current 183 235 Trade payables 5,400 7,710 Employees and payroll accruals 859 980 Deferred revenues 657 600 Advances net of inventory in process 418 137 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 679 1,072 Total current liabilities 8,627 10,904 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,003 1,150 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 605 759 Long term deferred revenues 291 339 Accrued severance pay 427 490 Total long-term liabilities 2,326 2,738 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 20,747 18,839 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31, 700 $ 32,481





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 2,055 $ 2,050 $ 551 $ 441 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 143 120 47 48 Stock-based compensation 63 73 21 24 Depreciation 269 252 91 87 EBITDA $ 2,530 $ 2,495 $ 710 $ 600





SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Revenues $ 9,432 $ 19,023 $ 1,239 $ (133 ) $ 29,561 Gross profit 2,382 4,244 287 - 6,913 Allocated operating expenses 1,669 2,455 189 - 4,313 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 545 Income from operations $ 713 $ 1,789 $ 98 - 2,055 Financial expenses and tax on income (240 ) Net income $ 1,815





RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Revenues $ 10,091 $ 21,827 $ 1,463 $ (89) $ 33,292 Gross profit 2,453 4,588 77 - 7,118 Allocated operating expenses 1,635 2,700 187 - 4,522 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 546 Income (loss) from operations $ 818 $ 1,888 $ (110) - 2,050 Financial expenses and tax on income (471) $ 1,579

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.





SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2024 Revenues $ 2,770 $ 6,336 $ 838 $ (117) $ 9,827 Gross profit 762 1,256 137 - 2,155 Allocated operating expenses 566 771 67 - 1,404 Unallocated operating expenses* - 200 Income from operations $ 196 $ 485 $ 70 - 551 Financial income and tax on income 23 Net income $ 574 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2023 Revenues $ 3,143 $ 6,476 $ 206 $ (10) $ 9,815 Gross profit 658 1,335 57 - 2,050 Allocated operating expenses 539 841 57 - 1,437 Unallocated operating expenses* - 172 Income from operations $ 119 $ 494 $ - - 441 Financial expenses and tax on income (128) Net income $ 313

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

