The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) concluded successfully in Azerbaijan

Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan concluded successfully, with significant participation from Chinese enterprises, including C Team, a Chinese NGO, LONGi Green Energy, Delong, and GEM. These organizations actively showcased practical, high-quality solutions, reaffirming their commitment to addressing global climate challenges.





On November 14, at COP29 in Baku, the UN Secretary-General urged all participants to set actionable goals aligned with the 1.5°C target ahead of COP30 in Brazil. Tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, he stressed, are crucial targets of the climate goals.

At this year’s UN Climate Conference, C Team, a Chinese NGO, set up a dialogue and cooperation platform “Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion” in the Blue Zone. It showcased climate change solutions from more than ten companies, including LONGi, Delong Steel, and GEM. The solutions applicable globally, especially in developing countries, to help them overcome barriers at affordable costs.





COP29 Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion



China’s industrial capabilities offer a comprehensive set of solutions that can reshape the global energy landscape, particularly by empowering the Global South.

According to Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi Green Energy, a leading Chinese clean energy solution provider, energy equity lies in providing clean and affordable energy services.

LONGi shared its collaboration with UNHCR to solarize the UNHCR Regional Humanitarian Logistics Hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, providing more efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for refugees all over the world. This pioneering project demonstrated how clean energy can effectively aid those affected by war, poverty, and instability.





A 700kW solar photovoltaic power plant has been installed at UNHCR's Emergency Logistics Hub in Termez.

According to a senior executive at Delong, the steel company has implemented green smelting throughout its production process, recycling all waste heat and pressure for power generation and treating wastewater to drinking-quality standards. Its factory area is even rated a 4A scenic site.





Dexin Steel Indonesia — Located In Central Sulawesi Island

A few years ago, Delong set its sights on Indonesia, another developing country, by establishing Dexin Steel, a full-process steel project that integrates decarbonization, energy efficiency, and process automation into its operations, marking a significant departure from traditional industry practices. The company is also dedicated to supporting local development.

Reports indicate that the project has created nearly 6,000 local jobs and contributed around $70 million in taxes to the Indonesian government.

Similarly, GEM, another Chinese company, has invested in Indonesia to build a comprehensive supply chain for battery recycling and remanufacturing.





Aerial View of GEM's Industrial Park in Indonesia

At COP29, Ms. Zhang Wei, GEM’s Deputy General Manager, noted, “By establishing a world-class, intelligent, and green nickel resource lighthouse factory, GEM has increased the utilization rate of Indonesia’s laterite nickel ore from 60% to 100% while reducing carbon emissions by over 50%.”

Ms. Zhang further remarked, “GEM’s ‘100-1,000-10,000 Talent Program’ aims to train 100 engineering PhDs, 1,000 engineering masters, and 10,000 craftsmen within six years. More importantly, we hope to harness both science and education to enable Indonesian people to reap the benefits of technological advancement. We do so by creating more jobs and improving their livelihoods.”

The successful conclusion of COP29 in Azerbaijan underscored the critical role of Chinese enterprises in driving global climate solutions. From pioneering renewable energy projects to advancing industrial decarbonization and promoting energy equity, companies like C Team, LONGi Green Energy, Delong, and GEM showcased their leadership in addressing some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

As the world now looks ahead to COP30 in Brazil, the momentum generated at COP29 serves as a reminder that achieving the Paris Agreement’s goals requires continued collaboration and innovation. Chinese enterprises have proven that they are not just participants but vital contributors to the global fight against climate change—offering scalable, affordable, and impactful solutions for a more sustainable future.

