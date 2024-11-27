Commercial Printing Market to Reach US$ 552.28 Billion by 2034, Growing at 3.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Study

Increasing Requirement for High-quality Printed Packaging in Consumer Goods and e-Commerce Sectors Driving Commercial Printing Demand.

Rockville, MD , Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new study published by Fact.MR, the global commercial printing market is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 385.59 billion in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% to achieve a valuation of US$ 552.28 billion by the end of the assessment period in 2034. The main drivers of the commercial printing market's expansion are the growing consumer goods and e-Commerce sectors.

With more products being delivered directly to consumers, there is a growing need for high-quality printed packaging that not only protects goods but also offers crucial product information and improves brand recognition. This is also becoming crucial in other industries, such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals where printed packaging details, including ingredients, usage instructions, and brand logos have a big influence on consumers' decisions to buy. Customized and visually appealing packaging is helping businesses stand out in a crowded market, which is making printed packaging a crucial tool for customer engagement and distinction.

The East Asia region is analyzed to hold a sizable portion of the global market share throughout the projection period. The packaging and e-Commerce industries' high need for commercial printing, along with the strong manufacturing sector, are driving the market growth in the region. The growing demand from the publishing, packaging, and advertising sectors is also contributing to the bullish sentiments in the North American market.

Key Takeaways from Commercial Printing Market Study:

The global market for commercial technology is evaluated to expand at 3.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The market in North America is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 113.81 billion in 2024.

in 2024. By major market, the commercial printing segment is approximated to expand at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market in East Asia is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

through 2034. Turnover of the commercial printing market in the United States is estimated at US$ 101.98 billion in 2024.

Revenue from commercial printing in Japan is approximated to reach US$ 51.72 billion by 2034.

by 2034. In the East Asia region, China is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 49.72 billion in 2024.

“In addition to ordinary printing, prominent commercial printing companies are focusing on providing value-added services, including digital marketing, packaging solutions, graphic design, and others,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Commercial Printing Market:

Cenveo Worldwide Limited; Acme Printing; R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company; Transcontinental Inc.; LSC Communications LLC; Cimpress Plc; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.; Ennis, Inc.; Shutterfly; Deluxe Corporation; FedEx Corporation; VistaPrint; Tenaui; Digital Express; INX Group Limited; Amba Multiprint

Growing Demand for Commercial Printing from Advertisers:

Several advertisers are becoming more interested in commercial printing due to the continued importance of comprehensive marketing strategies. Even in the era of online marketing, brochures, flyers, posters, and other materials are still helpful for focusing on specific regions and developing genuine connections with clients. To stand out in a competitive world, increase brand awareness, create memorable campaigns, and more, advertisers are widely using high-quality print materials.

With the use of contemporary printing technology, advertisers also tailor their content to target specific regions, thus increasing engagement and response rates. When traditional and innovative advertising techniques are combined, the demand for commercial printing services increases.

Commercial Printing Industry News:

On 1st November 2024, Sakata INX's wholly owned subsidiary, INX Group Limited, stated that it successfully acquired Coatings & Adhesives Corporation (C&A), a major player in the North American coatings market, notably for its specialty products.

In November 2024, the purchase of a Canon varioPRINT iX inkjet press was announced by Digital Express, a top supplier of superior, fast-turnaround printing services. Digital Express will be able to provide its clients with even quicker turnaround times, better prints, and more affordable prices thanks to this new piece of equipment.

In November 2024, to improve its overall operations, Amba Multiprint (previously Amba Offset), a commercial printer and solutions supplier to the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and packaging industries, installed a Jetsci Colornovo Hybrid from Monotech Systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the commercial printing market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (commercial printing, package printing, newspaper) and major market (advertisers, labels & wrappings for manufacturers, publishers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

