Skyquest Technology Consulting Signs Landmark MoU with Ministry of Water, Ethiopia at COP29

Skyquest Technology Consulting Private Limited is thrilled to announce the signing of a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Water, Ethiopia. This strategic partnership, introduced at the prestigious COP29 conference, is set to revolutionize water security and management practices in Ethiopia, marking a significant milestone in the global effort to address water-related challenges.

Ahmedabad, India, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At COP29, Skyquest unveiled its SUSTECH initiative (www.sustech.earth), which focuses on five key areas: critical infrastructure, clean water, one health, food security, and clean air. Under the clean water initiative, this MoU was signed to address critical issues in Ethiopia's water sector, underscoring the global commitment to sustainable development.

The MoU, establishes a collaborative framework aimed at tackling critical issues in Ethiopia's water sector. The partnership will focus on several key areas: facilitating the exchange of expertise and advanced technologies to enhance water management; introducing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions to optimize water usage and management; developing robust frameworks for emergency water storage, distribution, and flood management to ensure resilience against water-related disasters; promoting sustainable practices in utilities, food security, and water-intensive industries by enhancing governance structures; supporting initiatives to build local capacity and expertise in the water sector; and strengthening collaborations with local and international stakeholders to foster a holistic approach to water management.

Skyquest Technology Consulting will leverage its technical expertise to support these initiatives, providing training programs, sharing research findings, and identifying potential funding opportunities for water sector projects. The Ministry of Water will play a crucial role by offering regulatory and administrative support, facilitating access to local networks, and organizing joint events such as conferences and seminars.

A joint committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the MoU, ensuring that all activities align with the strategic goals of both parties. This collaboration will also explore potential funding sources for joint initiatives, with each party bearing its own costs unless otherwise agreed upon.

With over 20 years of experience in in innovation management and technology commercialization, Mr. Bhavsar has driven business across diverse sectors, including clean technology, water management renewable energy, life sciences, and ICT. He is also a founder of WaterQuest HydroResources Management India Pvt. Ltd. and has held significant global roles such as Chair of the

Task Force on Innovation & Competitiveness in the UN ESCAP Business Advisory Council, member of UN ESBN and Governing Council member of Asian African Chambers of Commerce and Industry

"This MoU represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology for sustainable water management in Ethiopia. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to address the critical water challenges faced by Ethiopia," stated Mr. Bhavsar, Managing Director of Skyquest Technology Consulting.

