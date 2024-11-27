Plant Extract Market to Surpass US$106.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Innovation | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The rising demand for natural ingredients in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is propelling the growth of the global plant extract market. Leading players like ADM, Symrise, and Givaudan are driving innovation to meet diverse consumer needs in key regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant extract market (marché des extraits de plantes), valued at US$35.8 billion in 2023, is on track to achieve a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an impressive US$106.6 billion by the end of 2034. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and clean-label products across various industries, including food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements.

Plant extracts are widely recognized for their natural bioactive properties and are increasingly being incorporated into formulations for food, beverages, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Additionally, their applications in pharmaceutical industries are growing due to their therapeutic benefits, such as antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Key Market Drivers: A Growing Shift Toward Sustainability, Health & Innovation

Sustainability continues to play a crucial role in shaping the plant extract market. With growing awareness of eco-friendly and clean-label practices, companies are innovating to meet consumer demand for ethically sourced and minimally processed ingredients. Regions like the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific are leading the charge, with robust investments in R&D and cutting-edge extraction technologies.





The plant extract market is flourishing due to multiple driving factors:

Clean-label Products : Growing consumer demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients is pushing manufacturers to use plant-based extracts.

: Growing consumer demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients is pushing manufacturers to use plant-based extracts. Health-conscious Trends : Rising awareness of plant-based diets and functional foods has elevated the demand for extracts with nutritional and medicinal properties.

: Rising awareness of plant-based diets and functional foods has elevated the demand for extracts with nutritional and medicinal properties. Technological Advancements: Innovations in extraction methods, including supercritical CO₂ extraction and green chemistry, are enhancing product quality and sustainability.

In the cosmetics industry, plant extracts with antimicrobial properties and active ingredients are enabling formulators to develop versatile, natural solutions. Meanwhile, in the food and beverage sector, these extracts enhance flavors and nutrition while aligning with consumer preferences for non-GMO and organic products.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players Focus on Innovation

Leading companies are leveraging innovation and strategic collaborations to capitalize on this growth opportunity:

ADM : Recently expanded its portfolio with advanced oleoresins and essential oils, addressing the rising demand in food and pharmaceutical applications.

: Recently expanded its portfolio with advanced oleoresins and essential oils, addressing the rising demand in food and pharmaceutical applications. Symrise : Focused on enhancing extraction methods and sustainable sourcing to meet consumer demand for clean-label flavor solutions in Europe and North America.

: Focused on enhancing extraction methods and sustainable sourcing to meet consumer demand for clean-label flavor solutions in Europe and North America. Givaudan : Partnered with emerging startups to develop innovative plant extraction technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact.

: Partnered with emerging startups to develop innovative plant extraction technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact. Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.: Increased its market share in Asia-Pacific, particularly in Japan and Korea, by introducing high-potency dietary supplements.

Industry players are aligning with sustainability goals, leveraging technology, and exploring emerging markets for growth.

Current Trends in the Plant Extract Market

Several key trends are shaping the future of the market:

Sustainability Focus : Producers are adopting eco-friendly sourcing and manufacturing methods to meet global sustainability goals.

: Producers are adopting eco-friendly sourcing and manufacturing methods to meet global sustainability goals. Innovative Applications : From natural flavorings in food to active compounds in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the applications of plant extracts continue to expand.

: From natural flavorings in food to active compounds in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the applications of plant extracts continue to expand. Regional Growth: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are providing significant opportunities due to abundant raw materials and rising consumer awareness.

Emerging Markets and Opportunities

While North America and Europe remain the largest markets, emerging regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer lucrative growth opportunities. In Japan and South Korea, dietary supplements enriched with plant extracts are gaining popularity due to a strong emphasis on preventive health. Similarly, ASEAN countries are witnessing increased demand for plant-based cosmetics and functional foods.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Essential Oils

Oleoresins

Flavonoids

Alkaloids

Carotenoids

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Others

Regional Focus:

North America : U.S., Canada

: U.S., Canada Europe : Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain

: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain Asia-Pacific : Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN

: Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Latin America : Brazil, Mexico

: Brazil, Mexico Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa

Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific and Latin America Take Center Stage

The Asia-Pacific region, with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India, is witnessing rapid growth driven by the adoption of dietary supplements and natural cosmetics. Additionally, Latin America, led by Brazil and Mexico, offers untapped potential due to the region’s vast biodiversity and increasing focus on plant-based innovations.

Technological Advancements Driving Growth

Advances in extraction technologies are improving the efficiency and sustainability of plant extract production. Key innovations include:

Supercritical CO2 Extraction : Enabling high-yield, solvent-free extraction for essential oils and oleoresins.

: Enabling high-yield, solvent-free extraction for essential oils and oleoresins. Green Chemistry : Supporting the development of eco-friendly products with minimal environmental impact.

: Supporting the development of eco-friendly products with minimal environmental impact. Nanotechnology: Enhancing bioavailability and potency of plant-based ingredients in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future

As consumer demand for natural and sustainable products continues to rise, the plant extract market is set to become a cornerstone of innovation in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. With the market expected to reach US$106.6 billion by 2034, companies that invest in sustainability, advanced technologies, and strategic regional expansion will secure a competitive edge.

