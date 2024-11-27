LeddarTech Announces Presence at CES 2025, Las Vegas: Demonstrating Their Latest AI-Driven Automotive Software in Collaboration with Arm and Texas Instruments

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces its participation as an exhibitor at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025 at booth 6752 in the LVCC West Hall, Vehicle Technology and Advanced Mobility section.

The Future of Automotive Innovation Featuring LeddarVision-Inspired Products

LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2 + ): A premium fusion and perception stack that expands front-view configurations to 5V5R, delivering enhanced full surround-view ADAS capabilities.

A premium fusion and perception stack that expands front-view configurations to 5V5R, delivering enhanced full surround-view ADAS capabilities. LeddarVision Front-Entry (LVF-E): Optimized for in-lane L2/L2+ highway assist, this solution reduces system cost, using a minimal sensor setup and the TDA4VM-Q1 processor from Texas Instruments.

LeddarVision Parking (LVP-H): A cutting-edge solution for intelligent parking assist and remote parking applications by providing enhanced reliability of parking environment detection and modeling in challenging operational design domains (ODD), for a safer, more efficient and stress-free parking experience.



Engaging Immersive and Interactive Demonstrations

The LeddarVision Interactive Dashboard: Gain real-time insights into how LeddarVision operates across different climates and road conditions.

Gain real-time insights into how LeddarVision operates across different climates and road conditions. 360° LeddarVision Virtual Reality: Step into a virtual Leddar N avigator and experience real-world scenarios highlighting LeddarVision’s performance.

Step into a virtual Leddar avigator and experience real-world scenarios highlighting LeddarVision’s performance. Live LeddarNavigator On-Road Demonstrations: Book a ride to experience a live LeddarVision Full-Surround (LVS-2+) demonstration in our LeddarNavigator and witness firsthand how our AI-based software manages complex driving environments.



Exclusive Demonstrations with Texas Instruments and Arm

Texas Instruments will demonstrate LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2 + ), utilizing the TDA4VH-Q1 processor. This efficient setup illustrates the processor’s power in sensor fusion, edge AI-driven ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications.

), utilizing the TDA4VH-Q1 processor. This efficient setup illustrates the processor’s power in sensor fusion, edge AI-driven ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications. Built on Arm technology, LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+) will be demonstrated on the AWS G5g, highlighting SOAFEE integration. This compliance with SOAFEE standards enhances LeddarTech’s ADAS and autonomous driving software solutions, offering OEMs and Tier 1s scalable, flexible systems that meet industry demands.

“CES has always been a key platform for LeddarTech to showcase our latest innovations, and CES 2025 will be no exception,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech. “This year, we are thrilled to present our advancements in AI-driven sensor fusion and perception software stack alongside Arm and Texas Instruments. Our automotive ADAS and AD software solutions represent a leap forward in the journey toward safer, more efficient and more accessible vehicle automation. We look forward to engaging with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers to demonstrate how LeddarTech continues to deliver a high-performing ADAS and AD software stack for the automotive industry, LeddarVision.”

Don’t miss the chance to connect with LeddarTech at CES 2025. Book a meeting or demo ride today to see how LeddarTech is advancing the ADAS and AD landscape.

Schedule a Meeting with Our Team and Book a Live LeddarNavigator Demonstration

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products. For further information about the processing activities, which include the collection, use, storage and communication of the personal information, as well as the associated personal information protection rights and how to exercise them, please consult LeddarTech’s Privacy Policy.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech’s anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) the possibility that anticipated benefits of LeddarTech’s recent business combination will not be realized; (ii) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the business combination or other settlements or investigations may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (iii) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (iv) possible disruptions from the business combination that could harm LeddarTech’s business; (v) the ability of LeddarTech to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (vii) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships following the business combination that could affect LeddarTech’s financial performance; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (ix) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak or escalation of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak (including COVID-19), as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; (x) access to capital and financing and LeddarTech’s ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants; (xi) LeddarTech’s ability to execute its business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; and (xii) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@LeddarTech.com

Investor relations website: investors.LeddarTech.com

investors.LeddarTech.com Investor relations contact: Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com

Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com Financial media contact: Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. dan.brennan@icrinc.com



Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”

Legal Disclaimer:

