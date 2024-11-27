Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market projected to surpass US$4.986 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.72%

The polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72%, reaching a market size of US$4.986 billion in 2030 from US$3.991 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4.986 billion by 2030.Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a resin that is used in many applications due to its strong binding, optical clarity, adhesion to surfaces, toughness and flexibility. It is prepared by reacting butyraldehyde from polyvinyl alcohol. It is used in the automotive sector such as in the form of laminated glass; in solar panels as a photovoltaic thin film; and in electronics as a protective and insulative layer along with many other applications such as ceramic binders, dye transfer ribbon inks, paints and coatings etc.Rising demand from the automobile industry and the increasing demand in the photovoltaic industry are expected to drive the polyvinyl butyral market. It steady growth in its uses in architecture for thin-film technology safety-glass laminates for building-integrated photovoltaics along with thin-film technology is driving the growth of the polyvinyl butyral market steadily. Further, PVB is demanded in the automotive industry for lightweight electric vehicles that are witnessing growth due to government policies and financing for cleaner vehicles. Thus, the steady increase in demand for PVB will be largely driven by its end-use sectors such as automotive, construction and renewable energy leading to an overall moderate demand for PVB in the coming years.Several key players in the PVB market are at the forefront of driving innovation. They are developing advanced solutions to meet the evolving PVB needs of industries such as automotive, construction, and renewable energy. For instance, in November 2024, Eastman Chemical Company announced an investment in its extrusion capability for the production of interlayer product lines at its manufacturing facility in Ghent, Belgium to strengthen its capability in supplying Saflex™ polyvinyl butyral (PVB) products in the Automotive Premiums market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyvinyl-butyral-pvb-market By Application, the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is segmented into Films & sheets, Paint and Coating Adhesives & Sealants, Printing Inks and Others. PVB films and sheets are one of the most popular interlayers used for glass lamination that are commonly used in the automotive and architectural fields and are manufactured commercially by extrusion with PVB resin, plasticizer and additives. PVB are used as binders in paint and coating for adhesion and ensuring durability that has various applications such as for automotive coatings. Adhesives and sealants based on PVB have high bonding strength as well as resistive to moisture and chemicals, commonly used in automotive manufacturing, electronics etc. In the forecast period, films and sheets are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment as well as it will dominate the market. The reason behind its fastest growth is its wide application in various industries such as automotive, construction etc.By End-user, the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is segmented into Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics and Others. In the automotive sector, PVB is used in many ways including its usage as laminated glass in automobile windshields, side door windows etc. In the building and construction industry, PVB is widely used in the form of laminated glass for architectural components like windows, skylights, glass doors etc. It is also used as architectural glazing as well as solar panel encapsulation when solar panels are set. The building and construction segment is anticipated to have the highest growth among the end-user segments. As there is an increase in demand for buildings due to the growing population coupled with rapid urbanization is increasing the demand for PVB in the form of safety glass as well as in the form of solar panels to meet the growing energy need. Also, PVB has been traditionally used in the architectural sector. Hence, it is anticipated that building & construction will have the highest growth in the coming years.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is expected to have the fastest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for PVB in its end-use sectors such as electronics, automobiles, infrastructure and others. This increase in its end-use sectors will be driven by the growing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan and South Korea. Ltd.The market analytics report segments the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market as follows:• By Applicationo Films & Sheeto Paint & Coatingo Adhesive & Sealantso Printing Inkso Others• By End Usero Automotiveo Building & Constructiono Electrical & Electronicso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Eastman Chemical Company• Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.• Sekisui Chemicals Co., Ltd.• Kuraray Co., Ltd.• Huakai Plastic Co., Ltd.• Everlam• Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd.• Qingdao Haocheng Industrial Co., Ltd.• Genau Manufacturing Company LLP• WMC Glass• Perry Chemical Corp• Shark Solutions ApS• Tridev Resins (India) Pvt. 