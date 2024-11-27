Squalene Market 2024 | Exclusive Report on Growth Opportunities in the Industry, 2030

Squalene Markets Trends

The global squalene market size is projected to reach $241.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global squalene industry generated $114.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $241.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.The squalene market is experiencing robust growth due to rising demand in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for its moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Increased awareness of natural and sustainable ingredients is driving market expansion. Additionally, innovations in extraction techniques and applications are broadening its industry uses.Download sample PDF (MUST SEE): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1657 Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Squalene Market by Source (Animal, Vegetable, and Synthetic Biotechnology), End Use Industry (Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." Squalene is a colorless, oily triterpene hydrocarbon that is found in many animals and plants, including sharks, olives, and sugarcane.Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:Rise of the cosmetics industry, surge in value and potential of dietary supplements, and usage of squalene as a chemo-preventive agent drive the growth of the global squalene market. However, stringent government rules and regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, usage as an anti-oxidant and immune system support present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading Market PlayersAmyris, Inc.Arista Industries Inc.Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, LdaGracefruit LimitedKshimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd.New Zealand Green Health Ltd.Nucelis LLCOtto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.Seadragon Marine Oils LimitedSophim Iberia S.L.Key findings of the studyThe animal segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.The cosmetics segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.Europe garnered the highest share of 37.5% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1657 The animal segment to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast periodBased on source, the animal segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global squalene market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the utilization of animal-based squalene in sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and others. However, the vegetable segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030, since most of the squalene producers are shifting to vegetable sources rather than an animal with the restrictions imposed by various governmental agencies.The cosmetics segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on end use industry, the cosmetics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global squalene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in awareness for personal grooming activities along with rise in production of various beauty creams and lotions. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in the severity of diseases in which squalene is used as pharmaceutical ingredient.Buy Latest Version of Report: https://bit.ly/43yeUmp Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to maintain its leadership status by 2030Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global squalene market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to rise in demand for squalene from cosmetics and healthcare industry along with rise in awareness for healthy lifestyles. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to cheap labor cost, low cost of setting up manufacturing units, and low cost of squalene in the region.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/squalene-market For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squalene-market-to-garner-241-6-million-globally-by-2030-at-7-8-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301491461.html Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

