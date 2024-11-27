SSD Controller Market Set for Explosive Growth: Forecasting Trends and Opportunities (2021-2030)

SSD Controller Market Growth

SSD Controller Market Expected to Reach $53.01 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

Growth factors such as a surge in the adoption of cloud computing technology in enterprises drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ SSD Controller Market by Form Factor, Interface, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the SSD controller market size was valued at $14.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $53.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13790 A solid-state drive regulator is an implanted processor that executes firmware-level code. SSD regulator empowers superior and limits strong state drives intended to use in hyper-scale and endeavors server farms foundations. Further, solid-state drive controllers are intended to enable multi-level cell, triple-level cell, and single-level cell memories while offering best-in-class error alteration features and skills. Traditional SSD controllers operate within a single integrated circuit to surround the processor with ROM and RAM. Moreover, the emergence of Phison E12-based NVMe controller solutions across enterprise and client SSD is driving the market during the forecast period.The surge in the adoption of cloud computing technology in enterprises and the emergence of 3D NAND technology drive the market growth. However, the high cost associated with the solid-state drive application is anticipated to restrain the SSD controller market share . Further, the surge in demand for cloud-based data centers and the rise in demand for public cloud storage solutions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the SSD controller industry during the forecast period.According to the SSD controller market trends , the SATA segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The TLS and MLC segments collectively accounted for around 88.9% market share in 2020. The surge in adoption of high-end cloud computing solutions in small & medium enterprises has led to the growth of the SATA segment, thereby enhancing the SSD controller market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13790 The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global SSD controller market growth. The delay caused by construction projects due to partial or complete lockdowns in various regions has significantly reduced the demand for SSD controllers during the pandemic. However, rise in demand for high-end cloud computing from prime enterprises, owing to the implementation of work-from-home policies by the governments of several countries, which, in turn, is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the SSD controller market analysis post-pandemic.Region-wise, the SSD Controller market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Region-wise, North America holds a significant share of the global market size. The adoption of public cloud computing solutions is expected to propel the solid-state drive controller market in this region. Moreover, the presence of prime vendors paired with advanced technological solutions in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the SSD controller market in this region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the SATA segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.- The TLC and MLC segments together accounted for around 88.9% of the SSD controller market share in 2020.- The enterprise segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.- North America contributed to the major share of the SSD controller market, accounting for more than 41.8% share in 2020.The key players profiled in the report include Marvell Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, SK Hynix, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., and ADATA Technology Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the SSD controller market.

