Electronically Scanned Array Market to Reach USD 15.28 Billion by 2032 with Rising Defense and Aerospace Adoption

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electronically Scanned Array Market size was USD 8.51 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.28 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rising Demand for Electronically Scanned Arrays Driven by Advancements in Radar Technology and Security ConcernsThe demand for electronically scanned arrays (ESAs) is growing due to the increasing need for advanced radar systems across defense, aerospace, and commercial sectors. ESAs improve radar performance by enhancing the detection of planes, missiles, and other objects, vital for military and national security. Their ability to electronically steer radar beams without moving the antenna makes them more efficient and cost-effective than traditional systems. The demand for electronically scanned arrays (ESAs) is growing due to the increasing need for advanced radar systems across defense, aerospace, and commercial sectors. ESAs improve radar performance by enhancing the detection of planes, missiles, and other objects, vital for military and national security. Their ability to electronically steer radar beams without moving the antenna makes them more efficient and cost-effective than traditional systems. ESAs are also crucial in marine vessels, unmanned vehicles, and satellites for surveillance and reconnaissance.The growing focus on military upgrades, driven by geopolitical instability and increased defense budgets, is further boosting ESA adoption. Additionally, technological advancements in radar systems and the incorporation of ESAs into commercial and civilian applications are fueling market growth, as these systems offer higher precision and reliability for various uses, including weather surveillance and air traffic control. ESAs improve the performance of air defense systems, naval vessels, military aircraft, and surveillance technologies by boosting tracking, monitoring, and navigation capabilities. Their role in strengthening defense infrastructure is a key driver of market growth.Additionally, advancements in radar technologies, such as the ability to scan a wide range of frequencies and direct radar beams without physical movement, further accelerate ESA adoption in military applications. Geopolitical instability, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and territorial disputes in Asia, is increasing the focus on air defense and missile detection, amplifying the need for advanced radar systems.Key Players:• SAAB AB (Sweden)• Raytheon Technologies (US)• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)• Thales Group (France)• Northrop Grumman Corp. (US)• Lockheed Martin (US)• Hensoldt AG (Germany)• Telephonics Corp. (US)• Src, Inc. Air Traffic Control Radar and AESA Lead the Electronically Scanned Array Market in 2023By InstallationThe Air Traffic Control Radar segment dominates due to the growing need for enhanced surveillance and navigation in airspace management in 2023. This segment's strong demand is driven by the increasing air traffic worldwide and the need for improved safety and operational efficiency in airports and airspaces.By TypeIn 2023, AESA dominates the market due to its advanced capabilities, including improved detection range, target tracking, and resilience in hostile environments. AESA systems are increasingly used in both military and commercial applications due to their high efficiency and reliability. AESA systems are increasingly used in both military and commercial applications due to their high efficiency and reliability.By Installation• Fire Control Radar• Tactical Data Link Radar• Air Traffic Control Radar• OthersBy Platform• Air• Marine• LandBy Component• Transceiver module• Phase Shifters• Beamforming Network• Signal Processing Module• Radar Data Processor• OthersBy Frequency Band• Single Frequency• MultifrequencyBy Range• Short Range• Medium Range• Long RangeBy Array Geometry• Planar Array• Linear Array• Frequency Scanning ArrayBy Dimension• 2D• 3D• 4DBy Type• Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)• Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America, the United States, in particular, is the largest market for ESA in the ESA market, due to its large defense budget and advanced state of technological capabilities. North America, the United States, in particular, is the largest market for ESA in the ESA market, due to its large defense budget and advanced state of technological capabilities. The U.S. Department of Defense is constantly investing in the modernization of radar systems, ensuring that the country's military is armed with the best technologies.In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea is experiencing rapid growth within the ESA market, driven by an increase in defense expenditures and technological progress. Its efforts to bolster its radar ability are hastened by regional security concerns and an increased demand for surveillance and reconnaissance systems. Investments by South Korea in aerospace, satellite technology, and domestic defense manufacturing contribute largely to growth in the market. The AESA radar is part of a modernization program to extend the bomber's operational life beyond 2050 while providing improved detection, targeting, and situational awareness. In April 2024, Saab unveiled the Sea Giraffe 1X multi-modal radar at the Sea-Air-Space Expo. Integrating cutting-edge AESA technology, the system improves maritime defense operations with better surveillance, detection, and tracking of targets in any domain: air, surface, and underwater.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 