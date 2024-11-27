Outsourced CFO Unveils Dedicated Private Fundraising Service with an Exclusive Bowls Event

Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event

Outsourced CFO Launches Private Fundraising Division with Exclusive Bowls Event, Uniting Investors and Industry Leaders for High-Growth Ventures.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a trusted leader in financial consulting, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Private Fundraising Service, a specialised offering designed to support scaling SMEs in securing the funding needed to drive sustainable growth.

Although this is a service Outsourced CFO has been providing for several years, the appetite and success of the fundraising initiatives have culminated in the creation of a fundraising division dedicated to serving both entrepreneurs and investors. With a team boasting over 100 years of combined experience, this service is set to redefine how high-potential ventures navigate the fundraising landscape.

To celebrate this milestone, Outsourced CFO hosted an exclusive bowls event at the Gardens Bowling Club on 7 November 2024. The intimate gathering brought together a curated group of seasoned investors, top-tier legal professionals, and key stakeholders from the investment ecosystem. Amid a relaxed and elegant atmosphere, attendees enjoyed engaging discussions, strategic networking, and a friendly game of bowls—all reflecting the spirit of collaboration and innovation.

Adding to the excitement of the day, Outsourced CFO introduced its Friends of the Firm network. This new initiative unites investors, legal advisors, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and unlock opportunities for high-growth ventures. Members of the network will enjoy VIP access to exclusive events, early-stage investment opportunities, and a host of other benefits tailored to drive mutual success.

“Our goal with Friends of the Firm is to create a community where investors and legal experts can connect, collaborate, and share valuable insights,” said Etienne Raubenheimer, Head of CFO Services at Outsourced CFO. “This network will play a vital role in supporting ambitious businesses as they scale and expand into new markets.”

For more information about the Friends of the Firm network or the Dedicated Private Fundraising Service, please click here to visit our website.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial consulting firm specialising in CFO services, cloud accounting, talent solutions, and automation for high-growth businesses. With a reputation for innovation and impactful results, Outsourced CFO provides expert financial guidance to help ambitious companies scale sustainably. For more information about Outsourced CFO, please visit www.ocfo.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.