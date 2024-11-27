OSCE and UN enhance strategies on rehabilitation and reintegration of conflict-zone returnees from Central Asia

On 27 November, over 40 representatives from Central Asia, OSCE executive structures, UN entities and civil society organizations gathered for the Second Meeting of the Central Asia Regional Expert Council (REC) on the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees. The REC was inaugurated in Tashkent in May 2024 upon President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiative.

The REC aims to consolidate expertise in prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts across Central Asia while providing recommendations through working groups focusing on accountability, psychosocial support, countering terrorist narratives and civil society engagement.

The meeting focused on civil society led rehabilitation programmes, exploring how gender and age-sensitive considerations can be integrated into their initiatives. Participants also examined legal frameworks that support processes of reintegration and identified capacity-building needs.

"Repatriating nationals from conflict zones and reintegrating them into society is not just a humanitarian imperative but also a cornerstone for sustainable regional security. The OSCE remains a steadfast partner in supporting these efforts through capacity-building and fostering regional co-operation," said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

"Central Asian states have demonstrated strong commitment and leadership in tackling one of the most complex challenges of our time," he added.

As of March 2024, more than 2,100 citizens have successfully returned to the region and participated in rehabilitation programmes supporting their reintegration into families and communities.

The meeting was co-organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Committee on Family and Women under the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).