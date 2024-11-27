Outdoor LED Displays Market Set to Surge: Key Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Outdoor LED Display Market

Outdoor LED Display Market Expected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030 — Allied Market Research

High adoption by sponsors in entertainment shows, sports events, and exhibitions.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Outdoor LED Display Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. The outdoor LED display market size was valued at $6,398.30 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $14,522.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2353 The outdoor LED signs/ LED display screen for advertising outdoors, install LED screens in the exterior environment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global outdoor LED display Industry forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.The Outdoor LED display market includes the type of LED displays in the market and their applications such as billboards, mobile LED displays, traffic lights, perimeter boards, video walls, and others. An in-depth outdoor LED display market analysis of their revenue across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA has also been included in the report.The outdoor LED screen involves the presentation of videos, images, and digits on an array of LEDs, which act as pixels. High digital sponsorships & information displays, power efficiency features, and a surge in digital advertisements are some of the factors that drive the outdoor LED display market growth. Conversely, the rise in alternate LED advertisement designs and the rise in sports events are some of the factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the outdoor LED display market in the upcoming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2353 The outdoor LED display market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into surface-mounted and individually mounted. By application, it is classified into Pro AV, Digital Signage, Smart Building AV, Billboards, and Others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Region-wise, the outdoor LED display market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2020. The increase in the adoption of billboards, the rise in the trend of phone booth display advertising, and the need for high-definition displays in sports events are some of the major outdoor LED display market opportunities in the region. Furthermore, the implementation of outdoor LED displays in the transportation industry, advertising, and display applications fuels the market growth. In addition, North America is one of the fastest growing regions owing to the lucrative & multi-design platform provided by outdoor LED displays.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Outdoor LED Display industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,SHENZHEN DICOLOR OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.DAKTRONICS, INC.LEYARDGALAXIA ELECTRONICSPANASONIC CORPORATIONLG ELECTRONICSTOSHIBA CORPORATIONBARCOLIGHTHOUSE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.ELECTRONIC DISPLAYS INC.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the outdoor LED display industry as the huge workforce of enterprises across the globe are working from home. This has LED to a decline in advertising expenditure, which, in turn, reduced demand for outdoor LED displays. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced field work of several major projects to pause temporarily, the market is expected to remain robust with a cumulative number of shipments being marginally unaffected in the next three-year period from 2020.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2353 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The Individually Mounted segment is projected to be the dominant type segment during the outdoor LED display market forecast period followed by Surface Mounted.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the outdoor LED display market share in 2020.- The Smart Building AV segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific outdoor LED display industry, accounting for approximately 30.88% share in 2020.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.