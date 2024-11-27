Dry Wine Yeast Market Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing popularity for organic and high-quality wine products in the market is forcing the wine manufacturers to look for quality wine yeast for producing quality wines. The ongoing high demand for quality wine yeast is expected to boost the growth of dry wine yeast market.The global dry wine yeast market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A107884 The term "dry wine yeast" describes a particular kind of yeast utilized only in the production of wine. Dry wine yeast is an alternative to liquid yeast cultures, as it is offered in a dehydrated form. Dry wine yeast is created by carefully cultivating yeast strains, usually Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which possess favorable fermentation properties.The yeast cells are made inactive and dried so they may be packed and kept for a long time without losing viability. The yeast cells activate and start the fermentation process when they are rehydrated and introduced to grape juice or must. Wine is created when yeast consumes the carbohydrates in grape juice and ferments them into alcohol and carbon dioxide.Online shopping is an emerging segment in the sales channel. The world has accepted the usage of digital mediums for shopping due to the benefits associated with it, which include convenience, time saving, and the ability to access various selections with a single click. This helps the winemakers to choose the suitable yeast for winemaking without visiting an offline store. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers were forced to shift toward online shopping. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2021, the e-commerce industry grew, with online retail sales increasing from 16% to 19% of overall retail sales. According to the report, online retail sales by percentage were highest in the Republic of Korea which rose from 20.8% in 2018 to 25.9% in 2021. The increasing percentage shows that consumers are shifting toward online shopping and the popularity of online shopping is rising. Internet access and increase in consumer adoption of online shopping due to its benefits such as convenience, timesaving, and discounted prices are expected to boost the expansion of online channels.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dry-wine-yeast-market/purchase-options The dry wine yeast market is segmented into type, end user, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into red wine yeast, white wine yeast, and upright. Depending on end user, it is segregated into household and commercial. By sales channel, it is fragmented into direct and indirect. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).Players operating in the global dry wine yeast market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their dry wine yeast market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Lallemand, Inc., Red Star Yeast, AEB Group, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., White Labs, AB Biotek, Oenobrands SAS, Lesaffre Et Compagnie, Enartis, Laffort SAS., Anchor Yeast, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Food Specialties, Scott Laboratories, Renaissance Yeast Inc., Institut Œnologique de Champagne, Vason Group, Erbslöh Geisenheim AG, ATP Group, BSG CraftBrewing, Biorigin, Kerry Group, SurePure Inc., and Diamond V.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A107884 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

