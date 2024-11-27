Recombination by Sinong Ding, Bixia Ling, Wei Liu Wins Bronze in A' Design Award for Graphics and Illustration Design

Recombination

Innovative Poster Design Recombination Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Recombination by Sinong Ding, Bixia Ling and Wei Liu as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical excellence demonstrated in the award-winning visual poster design.Recombination's success in the A' Design Award holds significant relevance for the graphic design industry and its stakeholders. The design's innovative approach to reassembling extinct animals in the context of the metaverse aligns with current trends in digital design and visual communication. By effectively popularizing information about extinct animals through a visually striking and informative poster series, Recombination showcases the power of graphic design to educate and engage audiences on important topics.The award-winning poster design stands out for its unique combination of highly saturated colors, detailed animal illustrations, and the integration of mechanical circuits to create a sense of technological continuity. Recombination effectively highlights the characteristics and morphological features of extinct animals while utilizing modern advertising design techniques to enhance the visual impact. The design's bold use of graphic elements, carefully adjusted brightness and contrast, and the distinctive layering of foreground and background elements contribute to its exceptional visual appeal and communicative power.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a strong motivation for the Recombination team to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design and visual communication. This recognition validates their innovative approach and encourages further exploration of unique expression methods, the integration of diverse graphic languages, and the strategic use of color and contrast to create impactful designs. The award also highlights the potential for graphic design to raise awareness about important issues and inspire positive change.Recombination was designed by Sinong Ding, Bixia Ling and Wei Liu, a talented team of designers who collaborated closely to bring this innovative concept to life. Through continuous communication, iterations, and refinements, they overcame challenges such as balancing typographic elements, optimizing the use of space, and ensuring the cohesiveness of the poster series. Their dedication and teamwork have resulted in a truly outstanding and award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more about Recombination and its designers at:About Sinong Ding, Bixia Ling and Wei LiuSinong Ding is a designer and university lecturer from China with six years of teaching experience. She has published five periodicals, and her design works have won numerous well-known international design competition awards. Ding has also been honored with the title of excellent instructor multiple times. Together with Bixia Ling and Wei Liu, they form a talented and accomplished design team.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The award highlights the designers' skill in developing thoughtful, innovative designs that have the potential to influence industry standards positively. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, open to entries from all industries and countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. The competition's rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a diverse and expert jury panel, ensures that the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://competitiongraphicdesign.com

