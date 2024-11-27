CD BioGlyco Announced Expansion of Its Custom Oligosaccharide Synthesis Services

CD BioGlyco is proud to announce the expansion of its custom oligosaccharide synthesis offerings recently.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in the offering of glycobiology-related services, is proud to announce the expansion of its custom oligosaccharide synthesis offerings recently, to meet the diversified needs of research in the field of drug discovery, therapeutic vaccine development, as well as carbohydrate structure and function research. Oligosaccharides , short chains of sugar molecules, are critical to various biological processes. With their wide functions in immunology, cancer, and glycoscience, they have been identified as valuable research tools recently. However, the complexity and variability of oligosaccharide structures frequently provide hurdles for scientists, particularly in cancer immunotherapy, vaccine development, and infectious disease research.To address these challenges, CD BioGlyco decided to expand its custom oligosaccharide synthesis service to offer tailor-made solutions that can meet the specific needs of each project. At present, CD BioGlyco mainly provides two methods to help obtain homogeneous oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates.Chemical synthesisWith this exploratory research method, CD BioGlyco enable access to almost any structure.Enzymatic synthesisEnzymatic or chemoenzymatic methods at CD BioGlyco are used for process optimization.CD BioGlyco's custom synthesis service offers a wide variety of oligosaccharide types, including neutral, acidic, and sulfated variations based on the size, shape, and composition needed for particular applications. With the introduction of cutting-edge facilities and sophisticated synthesis technologies, scientists at CD BioGlyco are able to provide oligosaccharides with exact structure and excellent purity.“We understand the unique challenges that researchers face when working with oligosaccharides. Our custom synthesis service is designed to offer flexible, high-quality solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients.” Said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco. “By providing tailored oligosaccharides, we enable scientists to push the boundaries of research in areas such as cancer immunotherapy, vaccine development, and glycobiology.”With its expert synthesis platform, CD BioGlyco also offers its clients scientific support for the custom cyclodextrin development . In particular, the company offers a number of methods for creating cyclodextrin-guest complexes, including kneading, grinding, microwave irradiation, supercritical carbon dioxide, co-precipitation, and spray-dried.“With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, CD BioGlyco is dedicated to advancing the field of glycoscience through innovative solutions and expert support.” Added Anna.Of note, at the threshold of Thanksgiving Day, CD BioGlyco is proud to announce up to 25% off on its services and products with limited time as appreciation of the continuous support of its valued customers.To know more detailed information about the expanded Oligosaccharide Synthesis Services at CD BioGlyco, please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/custom-oligosaccharide-synthesis.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.