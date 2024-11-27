Gift by Yi Sheng Chang Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Gift

Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Spatial Continuity and Vintage Charm

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Yi Sheng Chang 's work "Gift" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the exceptional creativity and practicality demonstrated by the winning design, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive interior design industry.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike. By recognizing outstanding designs that push the boundaries of innovation and functionality, this award sets a benchmark for excellence in the field. "Gift" serves as an inspiring example of how thoughtful design can enhance the user experience and contribute to the advancement of interior design practices."Gift" showcases a masterful blend of vintage Taiwanese and classic Japanese styles, creating a cozy and timeless atmosphere. The design features a carefully curated collection of raw wood and rattan furniture, complemented by a light earthy color scheme and white walls. The innovative use of a TV wall divides the space into distinct public and private areas, while the coiled edges on the ceiling effect a captivating spatial continuity.This well-deserved recognition is expected to inspire Yi Sheng Chang and their team at HOZO Interior Design to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects. By setting new standards of excellence, "Gift" has the potential to influence the direction of residential interior design, encouraging a greater appreciation for the harmonious integration of vintage elements and contemporary functionality.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Hozo Interior DesignHozo Interior Design team excels in reassembling clients' preferred styles to achieve a free-spirited effect. We are committed to creating unique and personalized interior designs, allowing each space to showcase its distinctive style and ambiance. With a professional attitude and extensive experience, our team provides customized design solutions, making it easy for clients to realize their dream spaces.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded interior space and exhibition designs that demonstrate notable creativity and practicality. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, and sustainable design practices. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that enhance quality of life and advance industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Welcoming entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award strives to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and consider participating with your own projects at:

