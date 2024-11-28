Global Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Set For 10.5% Growth, Reaching $14.69 Billion By 2028

Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The injection molding polyamide 6 market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The global market for injection molding polyamide 6 is expected to witness a marked growth, blossoming from $8.89 billion in 2023 to $9.84 billion in 2024, thanks to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. It will grow to $14.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Fueled by the automotive industry growth, increased demand for industrial machinery, significant investment in infrastructure, and the emergence of new markets, the injection molding polyamide 6 market is set for a great leap forward.

What is the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Size and Growth Rate?

Driven primarily by its wide applications in the automotive sector, the injection molding polyamide 6 market's growth trajectory has been robust. The adoption of advanced materials in the manufacturing of automobile components has brought about a significant reduction in the vehicle's weight, leading to lesser fuel consumption and, subsequently, more substantial demand for injection molding polyamide 6. Taking these factors into consideration, the market is estimated to experience a sharp expansion in the coming years.

Get a glimpse of the detailed market research report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8383&type=smp

What Are the Key Drivers of the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market?

One pivotal growth driver of the injection molding polyamide 6 market is the surge in its demand in the automotive applications. The adoption of advanced materials such as polymer composites, magnesium Mg alloys, aluminum Al alloys, and other such materials in the manufacturing process has replaced the traditional steel components and cast iron, resulting in up to 50% reduction in the body and chassis weight of the vehicle. This, in turn, has led to lesser fuel consumption. High-efficiency engines made from lightweight materials, like injection molding polyamide 6, are slated to save more than 5 billion gallons of fuel annually by 2030 in one quarter of the USA.

Pre-order your copy of the full market report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injection-molding-polyamide-6-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players in the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market?

The major industry players driving this growth are companies like BASF SE, Lanxess Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, AdvanSix Inc., INVISTA, DOMO Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Addiplast Group, Grupa Azoty S.A., Ad Majoris, Adell Plastics Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Radici Group, RTP Company, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nylons Corporation, UBE Corporation, Four Process Ltd., LTM Plastics Inc., MSI Mold Builders Inc., GSH Industries Inc., Arkema Peroxides India Private Limited, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, EMS-Grivory, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A.

How is the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Segmented?

The injection molding polyamide 6 market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Grade: Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Other Grades

2 By End User: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Other End Users

Geographically, the injection molding polyamide 6 market appears to have a promising future in Asia-Pacific, which was the largest market region in 2023. With rapid developments in industrial sectors, it is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other significant regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Injection Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injection-molded-plastics-global-market-report

Injection Molding Machine Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injection-molding-machine-global-market-report

Injection Pen Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injection-pen-global-market-report



The Business Research Company has published more than 15000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, leveraging over 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and interviews with industry leaders. Gain exclusive insights and detailed market research reports at great discounts.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Linkhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.