PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 Gatchalian urges drugstores to ensure that VAT-free medicines are readily available to consumers Senator Win Gatchalian urged drugstores and retailers to ensure that medicines exempted from value-added tax (VAT) are readily available to improve the affordability of medicines for the benefit of consumers. "Drugstores and retailers must ensure that the medicines covered by the VAT-free exemption are easily accessible to consumers as provided for by the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Act," Gatchalian said. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently endorsed to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 17 more medicines exempted from the 12-percent VAT -- eight of which are for diabetes, four are for the treatment of cancer, and three for mental illness. Under the BIR rules, the effectivity of the latest VAT exemption started last November 25. This is the 6th time this year that the FDA updated the list of VAT-exempted medicines. Just last August, the BIR included in the list 15 drugs, seven of which are for the treatment of cancer, five are for hypertension, two for mental illnesses, and one for high cholesterol. "I am delighted to hear that the list has been expanded as this would also increase the number of consumers who would benefit from the VAT-free provision of CREATE," said Gatchalian, a co-author of the law and chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Gatchalian emphasized that since many Filipinos are still reeling from the high prices of prime commodities, it is important for the government to provide support for those who are suffering from common illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension. Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the top three causes of death in the country in 2023 were heart disease, cancer, and cerebrovascular disease, accounting for a combined 40 percent of mortality. "Dahil patuloy na nagdudusa ang marami sa ating mga kababayan sa mahal na presyo ng mga bilihin, importante na mabigyan sila ng suporta sa pagbili ng mga gamot," he added. Inflation accelerated to 2.3% in October from 1.9% in September. The latest inflation figure, however, is lower than the 4.9% recorded in October 2023. Gatchalian hinimok ang mga botika na tiyaking madaling makakabili ng mga gamot na VAT exempt Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga botika at mga retailers na tiyaking madaling makakabili ng mga gamot na exempted sa value-added tax (VAT) ang mga mamimili. "Dapat tiyakin ng mga drugstore at retailers na ang mga gamot na sakop ng VAT-free exemption ay madaling ma-access ng mga mamimili ayon sa itinakda ng Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises o CREATE Act," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ininderso ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ang 17 pang ibang gamot na exempted sa 12-percent VAT - walo ay para sa diabetes, apat para sa cancer, at tatlo para sa mental illness o sakit sa pag-iisip. Sa ilalim ng panuntunan ng BIR, ang bisa ng pinakabagong VAT exemption ay nagsimula na noong Nobyembre 25. Ito ang ika-6 na pagkakataon ngayong taon na in-update ng FDA ang listahan ng mga gamot na exempted sa VAT. Noong nakaraang Agosto lamang, isinama ng BIR sa listahan ang 15 na gamot, pito dito ay para sa cancer, lima para sa hypertension, dalawa sa sakit sa pag-iisip, at isa para sa high cholesterol. "Natutuwa akong marinig na ang listahan ay pinalawak pa upang mas maraming mga kababayan natin ang makinabang sa VAT-free provision ng CREATE law," sabi ni Gatchalian, co-author ng batas at chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na dahil marami ang mga Pilipino na apektado sa mataas na presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin, mahalagang magbigay ng suporta ang pamahalaan para sa mga dumaranas ng mga karaniwang sakit tulad ng diabetes at hypertension. Batay sa datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), ang tatlong nangungunang sanhi ng kamatayan sa bansa noong 2023 ay sakit sa puso, cancer, at cerebrovascular disease. "Dahil patuloy na nagdudusa ang marami sa ating mga kababayan sa mahal na presyo ng mga bilihin, importante na mabigyan sila ng suporta sa pagbili ng mga gamot," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Ang inflation ay tumaas sa 2.3% noong Oktubre mula sa 1.9% noong nakaraang Setyembre. Ang pinakahuling inflation figure, gayunpaman, ay mas mababa sa 4.9% na naitala noong Oktubre 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.