Global Industrial Gloves Market Set For 11.4% Growth, Reaching $28.05 Billion By 2028

Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial gloves market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Industrial Gloves Market Performed and How Will It Grow Going Forward?

The industrial gloves market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $16.26 billion in 2023 to $18.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in workplace safety regulations, increased occupational hazards, growth of manufacturing and construction sectors, increased demand in healthcare and medical applications, and the increased demand in the chemical industry.

What is the Growth Forecast for the Industrial Gloves Market?

The industrial gloves market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing pandemic preparedness, increasing demand for sustainability, growth of e-commerce and logistics sectors, rising use of advanced materials, and rising regulatory changes.

What are the Key Trends In The Industrial Gloves Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include touchscreen compatibility, smart gloves, anti-microbial gloves, ergonomic designs, impact-resistant gloves, and cut-resistant gloves. Implementation of innovative technologies is the key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the industrial gloves market are introducing technological innovations such as surface technology for high-cut-risk areas and grip to sustain their position.

Who Are the Major Players in the Industrial Gloves Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial gloves market include Ansell Limited, Careplus Group Berhad, Globus Group, Hartalega Holdings BHD, Honeywell International Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, 3M Corporation, Carolina Glove and Safety Company, Rubberex Corporation M Bhd, Ejendals AB, Lebon Protection, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Renco Corporation, Mapa Professional, Towa Corporation, Delta Plus Group, Showa Group, MCR Safety, PIP Global, Bellingham Glove, Honeywell Safety Products, MDS Associates, Magid Glove & Safety, and Wells Lamont Industrial.

How Is The Industrial Gloves Market Segmented?

The industrial gloves market is segmented:

1 By Product: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

2 By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Other Material Types PVC, Leather Gloves

3 By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Transportation, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Other End-Uses Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication

Regional Overview Of The Industrial Gloves Market:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial gloves market in 2023, and the regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

