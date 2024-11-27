Embolization Particle Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Embolization Particle Market 2024

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Embolization Particle Market by Type (Radioembolization Particle, Microspheres Particles, Drug Eluting Beads, PVA Particles, Gelfoam Particles, and Others), Application (Oncology, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurovascular Disease, Urology and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the embolization particle market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe embolization particles market is driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of cancer and vascular diseases has led to a growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, such as embolization procedures, which offer reduced recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery. Technological advancements in embolization particles, including drug-eluting beads and radiopaque microspheres, enhance the precision and effectiveness of treatments. Additionally, the rise in healthcare expenditure, improved imaging techniques, and growing awareness about the benefits of embolization therapies are further propelling market growth. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies also contributes to the increasing adoption of these advanced medical procedures.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324417 Advancements in radioembolization particlesRadioembolization particles are a significant segment in the embolization particle market due to several compelling drivers. Firstly, the growing incidence of liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma, has heightened the demand for effective treatment options. Radioembolization, which involves delivering radioactive particles directly to the tumor, offers a targeted approach that can improve therapeutic outcomes. Advances in particle technology and enhanced precision in delivery systems further drive this segment, as they contribute to higher efficacy and reduced side effects. Additionally, the increasing focus on minimally invasive procedures has bolstered the popularity of radioembolization, as it offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical methods. The ongoing research and development efforts to optimize these particles and expand their applications in other types of cancer are expected to sustain the growth of this segment. Furthermore, rising healthcare investments and improved patient access to advanced treatments also contribute to the growing adoption of radioembolization particles in clinical practice.Advancements in embolization particle technologies and their role in personalized oncology treatmentsEmbolization techniques, such as transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and radioembolization, are increasingly utilized in oncology to deliver targeted therapy directly to the tumor site while minimizing systemic exposure. The ability to control tumor growth, reduce blood supply to cancerous tissues, and enhance the effectiveness of other therapies contributes significantly to the high demand for embolization particles in oncology. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in embolization particle technologies and a rising focus on personalized medicine in cancer treatment are expected to drive continued growth in this segment.Integrating advanced technologies and multidisciplinary care in hospitalsHospitals are equipped with advanced imaging technologies, interventional radiology departments, and multidisciplinary teams, making them well-suited for managing the intricate and often high-risk nature of embolization treatments. Additionally, hospitals typically handle a higher volume of patients requiring embolization for various conditions, including cancer, peripheral vascular disease, and neurovascular disorders. The capacity for immediate access to critical care, emergency support, and post-procedure monitoring further reinforces hospitals as the primary end-user for embolization particles. This trend is expected to continue as hospitals remain central to delivering advanced and comprehensive care for patients undergoing embolization procedures.Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditures, and a robust research and development environment. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and vascular disorders necessitates advanced interventional treatments, boosting demand for embolization particles. Technological advancements in particle design and delivery systems enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes, further propelling market growth. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about minimally invasive procedures support the adoption of embolization particles in North America. The presence of major healthcare facilities and research institutions also contributes to market expansion by fostering innovation and clinical application.Top Key Players: -• Boston Scientific Corporation• Medtronic plc• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.• Terumo Corporation• Cook Medical• Stryker Corporation• Penumbra, Inc.• Boston Scientific Corporation• Sirtex Medical Limited• GuerbetThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global embolization particle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Development:• In June 2023, Terumo Aortic's worldwide Post-Approval Study (PAS), codenamed EXTEND, is focused on Thoraflex Hybrid, the only Frozen Elephant Trunk (FET) device approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with complex aortic arch sickness.• In May 2023, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. acquired the BioSentry Biopsy Tract Sealant System and various dialysis catheter devices from AngioDynamics, Inc. for a total cash payment of $100 million. Merit also stated that it recently paid $32.5 million in cash to Bluegrass Vascular Technologies, Inc. for the SurfacerInside-OutAccess Catheter System.• In December 2022, Sirtex Medical and Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited have succeeded in getting their SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration. The first-ever effective selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) surgery was carried out utilizing SIR-Spheres in China.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324417 Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 